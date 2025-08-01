  • home icon
  • Ex-WWE star quietly returns to Tony Khan's promotion after 15 months

Ex-WWE star quietly returns to Tony Khan's promotion after 15 months

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 01, 2025 01:43 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, WWE.com]

A former WWE star recently made a return to Tony Khan's company after more than a year away. Jimmy Jacobs wrestled for the first time in ROH since May 2024, when he lost to Satnam Singh in a quick contest. He hadn't been seen in ROH or AEW since then.

The former ROH World Tag Team Champion was also a well-known backstage writer and had a massive role. However, 2024 was a tough year for him. He resigned from his position in October 2024 as AEW looked to freshen up the writers' room. It seems like the former WWE star has returned as an in-ring personality.

On the most recent ROH tapings, Blake Christian took on Jimmy Jacobs. The former picked up the win and continued his winning streak this year in ROH. The tapings took place ahead of this week's Dynamite at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

It is still unknown if the Zombie Princess will regularly wrestle in Tony Khan's promotion or whether he has signed a new contract. He was a writer in WWE from 2015 to 2017 and was reportedly fired from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Fans are also eager to see who will be Blake Christian's next challenger in ROH.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
