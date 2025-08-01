Ex-WWE star quietly returns to Tony Khan's promotion after 15 months

A former WWE star recently made a return to Tony Khan's company after more than a year away. Jimmy Jacobs wrestled for the first time in ROH since May 2024, when he lost to Satnam Singh in a quick contest. He hadn't been seen in ROH or AEW since then.The former ROH World Tag Team Champion was also a well-known backstage writer and had a massive role. However, 2024 was a tough year for him. He resigned from his position in October 2024 as AEW looked to freshen up the writers' room. It seems like the former WWE star has returned as an in-ring personality.On the most recent ROH tapings, Blake Christian took on Jimmy Jacobs. The former picked up the win and continued his winning streak this year in ROH. The tapings took place ahead of this week's Dynamite at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.It is still unknown if the Zombie Princess will regularly wrestle in Tony Khan's promotion or whether he has signed a new contract. He was a writer in WWE from 2015 to 2017 and was reportedly fired from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Fans are also eager to see who will be Blake Christian's next challenger in ROH.