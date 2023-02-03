Ex-WWE star recalls "disturbing" promo; believes it may have traumatized younger AEW talent

AEW is known for being a little more lenient than WWE when it comes to promo segments, with wrestlers being allowed to improvise and use stronger language. However, one former WWE star thinks he may have disturbed some of the younger members of the All Elite Wrestling roster with his choice of words.

The star in question is Arn Anderson.

In September 2021, the WWE Hall of Famer cut his legendary "glock" promo on Cody Rhodes, stating that if someone tried to hijack his car, he would spill their brains all over the floor.

The promo is still fondly remembered to this day by people in and out of the business, with some calling it the highlight of Arn's run in AEW so far.

It was apparently so well received by people within AEW that referee Aubrey Edwards wanted to know how it all came about. Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Edwards and Tony Schiavone, Arn Anderson gave some insight into how it all came about.

"I was wanting [Cody Rhodes] to toughen up, 'hey you don’t have to do what’s expected of you, you don’t have to please the kids you won’t disappoint the kids, if you want to please the kids, start winning.' The story was kind of leaning that way, we had him teeter-tottering and I had everything put together except the one thing that was going to shake the tree, and he was either going to fall out of it, or he was going to hang on and crawl down and go ‘okay I get it,'" said Anderson.

The former member of Four Horsemen continued:

"That kind of popped in my head and I—I didn’t have that line before we went out there, and if you look at Lee [Johnson]’s face when I said that, his dentures fell out, and he didn’t catch them before they hit the floor. If you look at Cody, he couldn’t believe it either." [From 35:59 to 36:55]

Arn also recalled heading back into the locker room where several young AEW stars were left stunned by the promo, with The Enforcer worried that he had traumatized them:

"I just came back down through the hall and all this young talent was looking at me like 'my god you just buried a bunch of kittens in the sand and ran them over with a [truck]. It just blew up, it just took off, but it was me being me, and it was so different from anything they had heard and it really was, well I guess it was disturbing to some people.'" [From 37:35 to 38:02]

Arn Anderson believes WWE's watered-down promos made his line more shocking

After spending 18 years in WWE in both on and off-screen capacities, it's no surprise that when Arn Anderson was allowed to cut a promo in AEW, he may have gone a little bit overboard with his language.

Arn stated during the podcast with Edwards and Schiavone that due to the PG nature of WWE's content, talking about shooting someone in the head might be a bit much.

"The promos had been sanitised with WWE because it was a PG product, telling a guy he’s going to spill his brains all over the concrete’s a little snug," said Anderson. [From 37:27 to 37:34]

