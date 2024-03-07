Ex-WWE star roasts Adam Cole: “If you need new clients, I got Britt Baker’s second phone number in my pocket”

A former WWE Superstar delivered a message to Adam Cole regarding Britt Baker on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The talent in question is Swerve Strickland.

The leader of The Moghul Embassy addressed the live crowd in the Gas South Arena and reflected on his failure to secure the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2024. Strickland would be confronted by reigning champion Samoa Joe, whom the former would challenge in an impromptu title defense.

The Undisputed Kingdom, led by Adam Cole, interrupted the two men. The Panama City Playboy proclaimed that Wardlow would take the world title away from his former War-Joe partner and bring it to his faction. Strickland fired back at Cole, bringing up his failed attempts at winning the AEW World Title.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion also took a shot at Britt Baker, who is in a relationship with Cole.

"As a matter of fact, if you need new clients, I got Britt Baker's second phone number in my pocket right here," Strickland said to Cole on AEW Dynamite. [2:21-2:27]

The promo battle eventually led to a match being scheduled between ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven and the team of Strickland and Samoa Joe. The two former WWE stars were victorious, although the Samoan Submission Machine choked Swerve out, sending a direct message to Wardlow.

