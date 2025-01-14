Ex-WWE star will become AEW World Champion in 2025 due to relationship with Tony Khan, says veteran (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion. However, his run might be in jeopardy according to former WWE head writer, Vince Russo. The veteran believes WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite star Jeff Jarrett will become World Champion this year due to his great relationship with Tony Khan.

Jeff Jarrett signed with AEW in 2022 and has proved that he has many more matches left in him. Double J has been performing as an All Elite star since and recently inked a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

However, this contract will be his last as an active performer, and Jeff Jarrett has huge plans for the end of his career. In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he wants the World Title before hanging up his boots.

On the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, WWE veteran Vince Russo was asked about the possibility of Jeff Jarrett winning the AEW World Title this year. Russo recalled Jeff's recent promo about wanting to win the World Title in 2025. He claimed Double J wouldn't have cut the promo if Tony Khan hadn't planned a title run for him this year.

"I don't think it would benefit the numbers at all, bro, but I do think it's going to happen. I honestly think it's going to bro. Listen, man, we all know the rest in business. We know Tony Khan. We know he's being worked. He's being humiliated. He desperately needs somebody to like, just cling onto and bro, like Jeff is the absolute best in the game. I mean, Jeff could have Tony Khan clinging onto him without Tony Khan even realizing it. Jeff's the best man. He's the absolute best. He knows how to play the game and I don't think Jeff Jarrett would say that if it wasn't going to happen. Honestly, bro, I think, it is going to happen in 2025." [1:19-2:07]

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has won World Titles in several promotions

Jeff Jarrett started his career in 1986 and has competed for several promotions such as WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, AEW, AAA, and more. The veteran has been successful in all promotions and even held World Titles. Double J is a former six-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time AAA Mega Champion.

We will have to wait and see if Jeff Jarrett can capture the All Elite Wrestling World Championship in 2025.

