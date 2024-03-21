Ex-WWE talent debuts on AEW Rampage

A former WWE talent made his AEW Rampage debut in a move that caught the fans off guard. He faced off against Katsuyori Shibata in a surprise bout tonight.

The star in question is none other than Kevin Matthews. Matthews made a one time appearance in WWE back in 2005 where he was used as enhancement talent. His match with the Japanese star was a one sided contest for the most part.

Shibata dropped Matthews with a vicious forearm strike and hit his trademark dropkick as he hounded him into a corner. Despite this, Matthews did get some offense in for a short time, with a clothesline of his own and that got the crowd pumped.

However, that was not enough to take down the former IWGP Tag Team Champion as he moved swiftly to finish the match. He locked in Kevin in a sleeper hold and then hit his finishing move to pick up a quick win.

This was not Kevin Matthews’ first rodeo in AEW. He made his debut on AEW Dark in 2021 and has since been used in various roles over the past few years. He recently took up the role as a backstage producer for Tony Khan’s company.

