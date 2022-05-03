"Not going to watch the women's garbage" - Ex-WWE veteran bashes Serena Deeb's Street Fight against former AEW Women's Champion 

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette has heavily criticized Serena Deeb's recent match against Hikaru Shida. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, the two women crossed paths in a Philly Street Fight.

The two have been feuding for months and this past week, Deeb was finally able to put Shida away. The Woman of 1000 holds locked in a brutal submission move which forced her opponent to tap out.

Cornette reacted to the match while speaking on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience. The wrestling veteran claimed that AEW had no reason to book a women's street fight on free television:

"Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida and guess how the match started? A jump start with a kendo stick. I've never seen that before. If I don't watch the men's garbage matches, I'm not going to watch the women's garbage matches. There's no f***ing reason to book a girl's street fight match, especially on free television, especially when Serena can work. The only girl they've got can touch her in the ring, working a match, would be Thunder Rosa and they got her in garbage matches too." [3:03:50]

Deeb's Philly Street Fight with Shida marked the 5th bout in a rivalry that began in October last year. Each woman had two wins over the other. Having claimed a final victory over her opponent, The Professor has moved into the top spot in AEW's weekly rankings.

Serena Deeb has hinted that she might go after AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa next

Fresh off her grueling battle with Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb is ranked #1 among potential female challengers in AEW. Her next target appears to be AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, and Deeb seems to have something special in mind.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Deeb explained that her dream is to face Rosa in an Ironwoman match. She believes that her technical expertise combined with Rosa's similar style will create a magical bout:

“Well, dream [match] would be an Ironwoman Match. That’s the dream. I love all the ideas of stipulations and all that, but I’m grounded in technical wrestling. That’s what I love to do and she’s the same. We’re both very technical, and I think an Ironwoman would be magical with her.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Rosa is currently on the back of a huge title defense against Nyla Rose. With the Double or Nothing pay-per-view fast approaching, a feud between her and Deeb could be set in motion within the coming few weeks.

