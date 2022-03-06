"I don't think it's worth" - Ex-WWE veteran claims Tony Khan didn't buy ROH for 20 million (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has provided his thoughts regarding Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor.

Tony Khan recently announced on AEW Dynamite that he had bought Ring of Honor. A report from Fightful Select had suggested that Khan might've purchased the promotion somewhere between $20 million up to $40 million.

However, Dutch Mantell believes the ROH tape library might be worth the aforementioned amount someday, but not as of right now.

"Well if it's down in that range, I can see it. 20 million? I don't see what they would be paying 20 million for really. Because that tape library maybe worth that one day, I don't think it's worth anywhere near that now but I don't know, I'm just guessing." - said Dutch Mantell. [36:50 – 39:23]

Vince Russo recently questioned Tony Khan's decision to buy Ring of Honor

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Vince Russo questioned Tony Khan's purpose behind purchasing Ring of Honor.

The wrestling veteran is curious if AEW will bring in ROH talent to improve viewership on TNT and TBS or if there is going to be an ROH show on TBS itself. Here's what Russo stated:

"Whatever money you have spent on this, how are you gonna make the investment? Are you gonna use the library? Are you gonna put an ROH show on TBS? Are you gonna bring ROH talents to improve viewership on TNT and TBS? How are you gonna use this to make money?" (from 10:05 - 11:23)

As of now, it is still unclear as to how AEW and Khan will utilize the purchase of ROH. Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR have been feuding with The Briscoes for a while now and there is a chance that they will finally cross paths in AEW.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if any ROH talent will appear in AEW going forward or vice versa.

