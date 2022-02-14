"They say his name like John Cena" - Ex-WWE veteran criticizes the hype around Bullet Club star Jay White

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette has criticized the hype surrounding Bullet Club superstar Jay White in the aftermath of his AEW debut.

During last week's episode of Dynamite, White made his AEW debut and attacked Trent Beretta. On the following episode of Rampage, Switchblade once again targeted Trent after Roppongi Vice's match against The Young Bucks.

On episode 418 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned whether White, who has been competing on NJPW STRONG and IMPACT Wrestling, has ever wrestled in the US before. The former WWE manager also claimed that AEW hyped up White's debut as if it was of a similar magnitude to John Cena's introduction.

"Jay White, has the name Jay White ever been mentioned on this television program ever? Has White, to your knowledge, has ever wrestled in the United States of America? This is a brand new guy that has never wrestled in this company, possibly never wrestled in this country and they say his name like John Cena just walked in and everybody would go, 'Oh my god, it's Jay White, the world's about to change'. No, it's not," said Jim Cornette. [3:29-4:17]

Jay White will face Trent Beretta on his AEW in-ring debut

Switchblade will be making his AEW in-ring debut on the upcoming edition of Rampage. White will face his former CHAOS stablemate Trent Beretta after having assaulted the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion twice in AEW.

In recent months, White has shared the ring with several AEW stars, including Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels. Switchblade also made his return to IMPACT Wrestling and will face Eric Young.

White has been a constant in New Japan STRONG and hasn't appeared in Japan in months. Now it remains to be seen how AEW will book the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion going forward and if he will be a regular in the company or not.

