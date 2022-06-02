"They looked like f***ing morons" – Ex-WWE veteran takes shots at Malakai Black and The House of Black for their Double or Nothing look

Jim Cornette took a shot at Malakai Black and his faction, The House of Black, for their make-up at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

At the show, the House of Black competed in a six-man tag team match against their arch-rivals, Death Triangle. The trio of Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King were victorious after interference from Julia Hart.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran said that the House of Black looked like a family of pandas. He also claimed that Brody's make-up reminded him of Kamala:

"The House of Black looked like the family of pandas, although when Brody King got in he looked a little like Kamala. Think about it now, Kamala's white face paint and all of Brody King's tattoos, so he's kind of dark." (from 00:48 to 1:03]

Cornette further criticized the group, adding that they looked like 'morons' and labeled the entire thing as a 'mess.'

"They looked like f***ing morons. They looked like outlaw, bulls***, garbage independent wrestlers, which is where their minds are. This was a f***ing mess." (from 1:08 to 1:20)

Check out Jim Cornette's comments on the House of Black's make-up below:

What happened between Malakai Black's faction and the Death Triangle at Double or Nothing?

At Double or Nothing, the feud between the House of Black and Death Triangle finally reached its conclusion.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Malakai Black and his stablemates earned a huge win over PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix. The two teams took each other to the absolute limit in their six-man tag team match, and at one point, it seemed like Death Triangle was going to win.

However, a resilient performance from Black saw him take the fight to all three of his opponents, eventually creating an opening for Julia Hart to interfere in the match.

In a surprising twist, Hart stared down PAC in the ring during the closing stages. She then sprayed the black mist in PAC's face, allowing Black to secure the win.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far