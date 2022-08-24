"Hangman Page said a lot of real stuff" - Ex-WWE writer weighs in on the backstage turmoil between the former AEW World Champion and CM Punk

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the situation surrounding AEW World Champion CM Punk and Hangman Page.

The AEW locker room and its fanbase are divided after Punk called out Page for a title match on last week's Dynamite. The world champion supposedly went into business for himself when he challenged his adversary over the latter's comments during their on-screen feud in May 2022.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, the former WWE writer highlighted how The Anxious Millennial Cowboy made real-life references about Punk in his promos earlier this year.

"A lot of people don’t feel like Punk shows anyone respect really, at least not the type of respect. Well let’s change the word cause respect is earned. The type of dignity that one would expect at work. When you don’t treat people as necessary parts of the pie, and I’ve seen this in a lot of movies, people look at you a certain way. That’s what I’ve been told as the kind of stuff that is going on. Hangman Page said a lot of real stuff," said Freddie Prinze Jr. (H/T Fightful)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS

Freddie speculated that The Second City Saint's recent actions could be part of a real-life situation turned into a storyline:

"There’s two ways to look at it. [Either] it’s work-shoot and he’s trying to turn heel or there’s real stuff going on and it was receipt time. I happen to know that it’s more of the latter, and I think he’s just trying to take advantage of it and saying ‘Okay, I’ll roll with it’. But not everyone backstage loves CM Punk and it’s not just because of Colt Cabana." (H/T Fightful).

Will CM Punk become the Undisputed AEW World Champion this week on Dynamite?

In what is set to be one of the most significant matches in Dynamite history, CM Punk will lock horns with Jon Moxley to crown the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

The high-stakes match will be the first time the two will face off since their WWE bout in 2013, and a lot has certainly changed since then.

Moxley was the flag-bearer for AEW, while Punk was sidelined due to a foot injury. With The Second City Saint's recent return, fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme on Wednesday night.

Who will become the Undisputed AEW World Champion? Let us know who you think in the comments section down below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh