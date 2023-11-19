Excalibur namedrops current WWE Superstar during AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW commentator Excalibur mentioned a former champion who recently signed with the WWE during the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The WWE Superstar in question is none other than Jade Cargill. She recently signed with the Stamford-based promotion and made a few televised appearances. Moreover, she confronted some of the most prominent female stars on the roster, including Charlotte Flair. Before that, she was the longest-reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

During the TBS Title three-way match between Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue at Full Gear, Excalibur namedropped Cargill on commentary. He mentioned how Statlander defeated the 31-year-old to win the gold at Double or Nothing 2023.

For those unaware, Statlander defeated Jade Cargill in May 2023 to win the TBS Championship, ending her historic 508-day reign. The loss led to Cargill taking a hiatus from AEW TV for months. Upon her return, the WWE star challenged for the gold again. However, she was unable to regain the championship.

Expand Tweet

Cargill has been presented as a massive star since signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. She has appeared on all three brands but has yet to wrestle her first match in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on AEW acknowledging Cargill's history with the TBS Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.