Excalibur seemingly slips up on commentary during AEW Dynamite, almost namedrops WWE Hall of Famer

Tonight on Dynamite, AEW commentator Excalibur almost abruptly namedropped a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

This would be Sting, which would come at one of the most random moments. The Best Friends took on the Undisputed Kingdom in a Quarterfinal match earlier tonight. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta won, and they were about to celebrate with Chuck Taylor.

The three were about to hug one another, prompting Excalibur to say, "It's Sting," in the same manner that Tony Schiavone does. However, he cut himself off after they were interrupted by the Young Bucks, who will be the next-round opponents of the Best Friends in the tournament.

A clip of the moment can be found below.

Ultimately, this could be a random shout-out to The Icon, as it has only been three weeks since his in-ring retirement. The AEW commentator may be missing him already.

Coming back to the tag team tournament, the Young Bucks and Best Friends are set to face one another with a chance to head to AEW: Dynasty for the finals of the tournament. The other side of the bracket has yet to be decided, with the next set of quarterfinal matches taking place at Collision this Saturday.

