"I hope Dean Ambrose comes back to WWE" - Fans react after the brutal interim AEW World Championship match on Dynamite

Jon Moxley retained his AEW Interim World Title against Brody King on today's episode of Dynamite.

Moxley wrapped the gold around his waist at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door last Sunday as he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in a bloody battle. He competed as a replacement for an injured CM Punk and picked up the win, courtesy of a Death Rider.

It was an immensely physical battle on today's episode of Dynamite as the champion walked out successfully in his first title defense. In the dying stages, Moxley applied an underhook DDT, following it up with hammer-and-anvil elbows. Gaining control, the former WWE star locked in the Bulldog Choke on his opponent and slowly modified it into a sleeper. Despite various attempts to break the lock, King failed in his bid and the referee declared Moxley the winner.

Fans seemed to have enjoyed the physicality of the match between the two stars. Here are some of the best reactions to the Blackpool Combat Club member's win.

👉🏻🤪 @BigTimeElite @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork They beat the shit out of each other and I loved it. That match was great. @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork They beat the shit out of each other and I loved it. That match was great.

A fan wants Jon Moxley to make a WWE return.

A user believes Moxley will be parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

A few did not like the booking of the main event.

Blake @IloveEzekial @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Missed opportunity to start a feud with HoB, waste of a main event imo @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Missed opportunity to start a feud with HoB, waste of a main event imo

A fan praised for Brody King too.

Ghost @Androidd19 @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Main event. Glad this match went as long as it needed to as it made it more intense.



I can see



#AEWDynamite Main event. Glad this match went as long as it needed to as it made it more intense.I can see @Brodyxking being a future #TNT Champion. @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Main event. Glad this match went as long as it needed to as it made it more intense.I can see @Brodyxking being a future #TNT Champion.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/9iswCGgXxH

People wonder who will face Jon Moxley next?

What's next for Jon Moxley and Brody King in AEW?

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has shown interest in fighting Jon Moxley for his world title.

After Moxley's big win at AEW Dynamite today, Guevara took to Twitter and wrote, "I want to fight Moxley."

sammy guevara @sammyguevara I want to fight Moxley. I want to fight Moxley.

As far as Brody King is concerned, he refused to shake hands with Darby Allin, who came out with his partner Sting after the show went off air. It is not clear what this indictaes but a possible feud between House of Black and the duo of Sting and Allin could be on the cards.

