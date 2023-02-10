"F*ck everyone" - Popular AEW star seemingly cuts ties with Jon Moxley; says he will 'die alone'

One noticeable aspect of the AEW roster is the friendships that have been forged amongst talent, with many names sharing years together on the independent circuit. A prime example of one such relationship has been with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, although that may be at an end.

Kingston and Moxley are close friends from their time on the independent circuit. When King made his way to AEW, he fought his friend for the world title, but they later settled their differences when he came to his friend's aid against The Elite.

They have since challenged for the AEW tag titles together, albeit unsuccessfully, and last year fought alongside one another against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

But Kingston took to Twitter earlier to seemingly sever ties with everyone, including his close friend, proclaiming "f*ck everyone" on the AEW roster and accepting he would "die alone."

"Side note since we need to see his world champ 3 times within a hour and a half when it is a two hour show. F*ck ortiz f*ck house of black and f*ck the roster. Born aline die alone I tried. I don't need anyone including mox and penta. F*ck everyone. Especially the "pillars ," Eddie Kingston via Twitter.

"Don't ask if I'm okay.

King has been having issues with another of his close friends, Ortiz, as part of their feud with The House of Black.

Tensions appeared to boil over when Kingston turned to his friend and nailed him with a steel chair shot, and it's unknown whether or not he plans to mend fences in the future.

The Blackpool Combat Club has had Jon Moxley's back in his feud against Hangman Page in AEW

While at the time they went against The Elite, they were joined at the hip, the argument can be made that Moxley and Kingston have distanced themselves from one another in the past year.

Even in their battle against the Jericho Appreciation Society throughout last year, Moxley appeared to be the only person stopping Kingston's anger from spilling against the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Meanwhile, the BCC has been ever-present by Moxley's side, especially as he has gone to war with Hangman Page.

Page and Moxley have each shared a win since the former returned to the ring in January. The BCC has not been involved in their actual matches, but whenever the pair appear as if they will fight outside the ring, sure enough, they are there to pull their friend from the battle.

