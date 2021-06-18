"F***ing suck" - AEW star Jon Moxley blasts WWE promos

AEW star Jon Moxley didn't mince any words while discussing WWE promos and how long and unnecessary they can be at times.

Since departing Vince McMahon's promotion in 2019, Moxley has openly shared his disdain for several practices implemented by the company. However, the one thing both Jon Moxley and fans have often criticized is the overtly scripted nature of promos in WWE.

During his first-time hosting duties on his wife Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, Jon Moxley delved into WWE's creative process.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

He explained that WWE goes overboard with the back and forth between the performers. Moxley stated that the company often scripts more than what is required to covey instead of sticking to the point.

“As far as what to put in and what not, it’s kinda like a wrestling match or like a promo. That’s why WWE promos f**king suck because they jam 5,000 f**king words in there that aren’t necessary. Say what you want to say, mean what you want to say, get your point across. ‘I’m gonna beat your a** on Saturday night because I don’t like you’. Boom, done," said Jon Moxley (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Moxley further said that just a few words between the rivals saying they don't like each other would be more than enough to sell the animosity.

Jon Moxley also criticized WWE for overbooking matches

The former AEW Champion also lashed out at WWE's habit of overbooking matches by including spots that aren't necessary.

Jon Moxley explained that spots in a match should logically go hand in hand with the contrasting styles of the performers and the story they are trying to narrate.

“And sometimes in a match, it’s like okay, we planned out all these f**king spots but really, what is the story? What are we trying to get (across)? You’re the good guy, I’m the bad guy, you’re big, you’re small, you’re tall, you’re short – whatever the contrast of styles or the story we’re telling. Why do we have all (this)? Sometimes, you just look at it and go ‘We don’t need all that extra s**t’.” said Moxley

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcomed their newborn daughter, Nora, a few days ago.

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl! pic.twitter.com/NdIrwUzbos — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021

The former AEW Champion is on a hiatus from wrestling to celebrate this personal milestone in his life.

