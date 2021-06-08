"F**k outta here" - AEW's Eddie Kingston slams WWE for hiring talents with no wrestling background

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently went off on WWE's practice of hiring talents who had no connection to professional wrestling before signing with the global juggernaut.

Kingston joined AEW in 2020 after years of working on the fringes of mainstream wrestling. He also claimed to have received a call from WWE shortly after making his debut in Tony Khan's promotion to discuss potential coaching roles, which he rejected.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, the AEW star discussed why he dislikes WWE hiring untrained performers over those who have spent years traveling across the world to make a living as a wrestler.

Kingston explained that it's easy for these new hires to claim they love wrestling as they are paid well and don't have to travel long distances and make peanuts in return on the indie scene.

They get people at the PC who have done other things prior to wrestling and they don't know anything about pro wrestling or the history. They're going to come into our business and our sport and tell someone who has been doing this almost 20 years that they're going to love pro wrestling. I'm like, 'f**k outta here.' Would you love pro wrestling if you're in the car for 18 hours to drive just to get ring time, get $15, and drive home? Then do it again the next day or next weekend?" said Eddie Kingston (H/T - Fightful)

Kingston further spoke about how AEW talents grind through the independent wrestling scene for years and years before finding their way to prominence. He concluded by saying that without struggle, no one can progress in the business.

"That's why I love AEW because a lot of these guys, even the young guys, they struggled. You gotta struggle to go forward in life. Without struggle and sacrifice, there is no progress", said Kingston

Eddie Kingston's differences with Young Bucks in AEW seems far from over

The Young Bucks successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing 2021. However, it seems like Kingston still has some unfinished business with the brothers.

With Moxley on a hiatus from AEW to celebrate a personal milestone, Kingston seems to have joined forces with Penta El Zero and PAC to tackle the champions.

