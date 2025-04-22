  • home icon
  • "F**k these people" - Ex-WWE star's immediate reaction after Bayley was forced to pull out of major match revealed

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 22, 2025 11:19 GMT
Bayley WWE
Bayley is a WWE veteran (Image source: wwe.com)

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has disclosed her conversation with a top star after she was pulled from a major match. The interaction took place when both stars were together in the Stamford-based promotion.

The ex-WWE star in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). She is currently signed to AEW. Mone had a funny conversation with Bayley when The Role Model had to be pulled from her SummerSlam 2017 match against Alexa Bliss due to a shoulder injury. The RAW Superstar came out to announce the same, but was heavily booed by the crowd.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley opened up about how she felt when fans booed her during the abovementioned promo segment.

"I was in Toronto, and I was supposed to have a match at SummerSlam with Alexa [Bliss] and I had to pull out of the match 'cause I separated my shoulder. So they wanted me to go out and cut a promo saying I can't do SummerSlam, and I got booed."

The Role Model further revealed that Mercedes Mone came out to take her spot and consoled her by using the F word for the crowd.

"I remember Mercedes [Mone] came out as she was taking my spot at SummerSlam and she's just like (...) we looked at each other and she was like, 'Man f**k these people,' and I was like, 'Yeah,' because she could see that I felt so terrible about myself." [37:34 - 38:17]
Bayley was in tears due to the fan reaction

Bayley also revealed that she was almost in tears because of the adverse fan reaction to her promo before SummerSlam 2017. The Hugger wondered why she was being booed by the crowd.

"So they were like (...) don't know why they were booing me because they were like, 'You're a phony, we hate this character, we don't care about you,' or they thought the injury wasn't legit or something. I don't know what happened, but I was getting booed so bad and I was almost in tears." [37:46 - 38:04]
The multi-time WWE Women's Champion eventually turned heel and embraced the boos she received.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

