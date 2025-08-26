“F**k Tony Khan,” says former WWE World Heavyweight Champion after disappointing end to his run in AEW

AEW has had multiple former WWE champions on its roster in these last six years. One such star debuted for the promotion on the inaugural episode of Dynamite and had some colourful words to say about co-founder and president Tony Khan recently.The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in question is the recently retired Jake Hager. The 43-year-old left the promotion last year after spending half a decade with them. Hager won multiple titles during his time in WWE, but didn't win any for Tony Khan's promotion.He always seemed a bit lost in the shuffle, and recently came clean about his thoughts on Tony Khan and his time in the promotion. Hager was talking on INSIGHT with Christ Van Vliet, where he said &quot;f**k Tony Khan&quot; after he spoke about how he felt during the contract negotiations, when his first one with the company ended.“It was right after the second Blood and Guts in Vegas with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro. My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should too: f**k Tony Khan.&quot; Hager said. [H/T: Ringside News]He felt frustrated that Khan only offered him an 18-month deal after he had been part of some of the promotion's biggest matches, like the Stadium Stampede and Blood and Guts.&quot;He offered me a year and a half. I was like, bro, I did Stadium Stampede twice—don’t act like Stampede didn’t put AEW on the map. I was in the debut episode, I was the big spoiler, and you offer me 18 months after all that?” Hager continued. [H/T: Ringside News]Former AEW Star declares retirement from professional wrestlingJake Hager only wrestled a handful of matches since leaving AEW in May 2024. He quietly announced his retirement from the sport earlier this month after having wrestled his last match in November of last year. Having been in the business since 2006, he chose to hang up his boots after 19 long years.He confirmed his retirement during his recent appearance on INSIGHT with Christ Van Vliet. Following his retirement, he is now focused on managing his own trucking and logistics business.