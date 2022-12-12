"F**king complete just piece of sh*t" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for mishandling WWE legend's protégé

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent AEW TNT Championship match between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin. Moreover, he certainly had some strong words for one of the competitors.

Since winning the title at AEW Full Gear, Joe has vowed to take on any and all comers to prove that he is the "King of Television." He defeated AR Fox in his first title defense, with Allin stepping up as his next challenger.

The match saw both men give everything they could to break down the other, with Darby Allin hurling himself around in an attempt to cause damage to the AEW TNT Champion. However, Samoa Joe came out on top after catching Allin in a rear-naked choke, forcing him to pass out.

While many fans enjoyed the match, Cornette blasted the contest on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience. Darby Allin's inability to feel pain seemingly rubbed the veteran the wrong way as he thought it made Samoa Joe look weak in victory.

“This is what we talk about when I say you can give somebody a finish but the match is up to them and this was HORRIBLE! Because what can anybody else do? How ineffective can Samoa Joe be? What else can you do to hurt a mother f**ker if this emaciated small child cannot be hurt by any of this, why should anybody sell anything?” [2:08:53 - 2:09:20]

Cornette continued to blast Sting's protege, with the wrestling veteran claiming that everyone can quit wrestling if Samoa Joe can't hurt someone like Allin.

“Now Darby Allin’s a f**king complete just piece of s**t. He got beat, got up and got smart and got beat again. Meanwhile he’s the strongest man in the f**king company but he’s still a piece of s**t. Everybody suffered here, and then Wardlow came out and hit the ring and Joe bailed out with no contact, and so that was anti-climactic. So we can kind of stop wrestling now because a 300-pound Samoan giant can’t hurt a f**king skateboarder half his size with anything he does.” [2:10:20 - 2:10:57]

Samoa Joe defended both his AEW TNT and ROH Television Championship in the space of a week

Samoa Joe stepped into the ring just days after defeating Darby Allin to defend his Ring of Honor Television Championship.

Joe faced former IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson at the Final Battle event on December 10 in his fifth title defense.

In yet another back-and-forth contest, Joe retained his championship, barring any last-minute shocks in the year's final months. The Samoan Submission Machine can now end 2022 as the undisputed "King of Television."

Are you enjoying AEW star Samoa Joe's double-title reign? Let us know in the comments section down below.

