"Fake s**t" - Top wrestling star slams AEW's hardcore matches 

Indie wrestling veteran Nick Gage recently shared his thoughts about AEW's hardcore matches, terming them "fake."

Gage is a well-known death-match wrestler himself, having won several championships in the USA and elsewhere over his two-decades-long career. He's currently the GCW Champion and is embroiled in a feud with IMPACT Wrestling's Matt Cardona.

Apart from Cardona, Nick Gage is also in the midst of a heated rivalry with AEW star Jon Moxley, who's returning to wrestling next week after his month-long hiatus. However, Gage seems to be no fan of Moxley's hardcore matches in AEW.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Nick Gage discussed how GCW has proved to be a great alternative to ECW, bringing back the edginess in pro-wrestling. He then went on to take a dig at AEW, stating that whatever the company is doing in terms of hardcore wrestling is "fake s**t." Gage further criticized the promotion for using fake glasses and barbed wires.

“Yeah I think so,” Gage said. “You’re damn right we’re bringing that back to pro wrestling. That edginess. ECW is the perfect example. You guys started using the alternative music, guys were using tables. Especially back then when it was corny. And then it seems like the other wrestling companies are doing the same style matches. AEW may be doing a little hardcore, but that’s fake s**t man. They’re using that crushed f**king glass from movie sets and all that. They’re snipping their barbed wire. All our s**t is real. Our barbed wire don’t get snipped, our glass is real. Yeah we’re bringing that edginess back man.” (WrestlingInc)

Nick Gage will battle it out against Matt Cardona for his GCW Championship at the promotion's show, Homecoming, on July 24th.

AEW star Jon Moxley has confronted Nick Gage twice this year

During this year's WrestleMania 37 weekend, Jon Moxley stunned the wrestling world when he showed up at the GCW Spring Break show. The AEW star delivered a couple of brutal-looking Paradigm Shifts to Nick Gage.

Next, Moxley showed up at GCW Draft Day on May 15th, where he and Gage engaged in an instantly memorable parking lot brawl. With the former AEW Champion back from his hiatus, the highly-anticipated match between the two old foes could go down in the coming months.

