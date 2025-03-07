  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Fan-favorite absent AEW star drops cryptic message two days before Revolution

Fan-favorite absent AEW star drops cryptic message two days before Revolution

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 07, 2025 05:18 GMT
AEW Revolution will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA [Image Credits: AEW
AEW Revolution will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA [Image Credits: AEW's website]

An AEW fan-favorite has posted a mysterious message on social media as he remains on hiatus from television. This takes place just a couple of days ahead of the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2025.

Ad

Danhausen made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in January 2022, much to the delight of viewers and fans familiar with the face-painted grappler's notable work on the independent circuit. Although he appeared alongside some of the promotion's biggest names, including HOOK and Orange Cassidy, he was not utilized much on television.

After a pec injury sidelined him for months, Danhausen returned to action in AEW in November, 2023. He competed at the Worlds End pre-show in a Battle Royal set to determine the #1 contender for the TNT Championship in an unsuccessful effort. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has not appeared on All Elite programming since then.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Tony Khan-led company will soon be heading to Los Angeles, CA, for this year's edition of the yearly PPV, Revolution. Just over two days before the upcoming event, Danhausen took to X/Twitter and shared a cryptic message along with a spooky photo of himself.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"Hell Awaits [Camera emoji]: Nick Fancher," wrote Danhausen.

Check out Danhausen's tweet below:

Ad

Whether Danhausen's post is meant to foreshadow his All Elite return at Revolution remains to be seen. It should be noted that the star did appear quite unexpectedly at ROH: Final Battle last year, to foil the machinations of MxM Collection. Perhaps he could do so again, this time to support his ally Orange Cassidy in his Zero Hour pre-show trios match at Revolution 2025.

Danhausen on the importance of staying in ring shape during the ongoing AEW hiatus

As he was not used on television by AEW, Danhausen spent all of 2024 competing in various indie promotions, including GCW, Defy, Wrestling Revolver, OTT, and many others.

Ad

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler discussed how important it is for performers to keep working regularly for the sake of their health. He said:

"So I’d prefer to wrestle at least once a week, whether it be a dark match or whatever, just let me go out there for the crowd, do something. So that way, if you need before TV, I’m fine, I’m ready to go. Then it’s not like, oh sh*t I haven’t wrestled in three months, all of a sudden, I have to wrestle. I’m not in ring shape anymore. I don’t have a wrestling ring near where I live at all," said Danhausen.
Ad

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen whether Danhausen's AEW absence will come to an end anytime soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी