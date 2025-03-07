Fan-favorite absent AEW star drops cryptic message two days before Revolution

An AEW fan-favorite has posted a mysterious message on social media as he remains on hiatus from television. This takes place just a couple of days ahead of the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2025.

Ad

Danhausen made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in January 2022, much to the delight of viewers and fans familiar with the face-painted grappler's notable work on the independent circuit. Although he appeared alongside some of the promotion's biggest names, including HOOK and Orange Cassidy, he was not utilized much on television.

After a pec injury sidelined him for months, Danhausen returned to action in AEW in November, 2023. He competed at the Worlds End pre-show in a Battle Royal set to determine the #1 contender for the TNT Championship in an unsuccessful effort. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has not appeared on All Elite programming since then.

Ad

Trending

The Tony Khan-led company will soon be heading to Los Angeles, CA, for this year's edition of the yearly PPV, Revolution. Just over two days before the upcoming event, Danhausen took to X/Twitter and shared a cryptic message along with a spooky photo of himself.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"Hell Awaits [Camera emoji]: Nick Fancher," wrote Danhausen.

Check out Danhausen's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whether Danhausen's post is meant to foreshadow his All Elite return at Revolution remains to be seen. It should be noted that the star did appear quite unexpectedly at ROH: Final Battle last year, to foil the machinations of MxM Collection. Perhaps he could do so again, this time to support his ally Orange Cassidy in his Zero Hour pre-show trios match at Revolution 2025.

Danhausen on the importance of staying in ring shape during the ongoing AEW hiatus

As he was not used on television by AEW, Danhausen spent all of 2024 competing in various indie promotions, including GCW, Defy, Wrestling Revolver, OTT, and many others.

Ad

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler discussed how important it is for performers to keep working regularly for the sake of their health. He said:

"So I’d prefer to wrestle at least once a week, whether it be a dark match or whatever, just let me go out there for the crowd, do something. So that way, if you need before TV, I’m fine, I’m ready to go. Then it’s not like, oh sh*t I haven’t wrestled in three months, all of a sudden, I have to wrestle. I’m not in ring shape anymore. I don’t have a wrestling ring near where I live at all," said Danhausen.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Danhausen's AEW absence will come to an end anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback