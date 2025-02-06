Fan-favorite AEW star knocked out in Dynamite main event

A top AEW star was left stunned before this week's Dynamite episode ended. A top babyface on the flagship show suffered a huge loss tonight. Swerve Strickland has been one of the most over stars in the company for the last couple of years. He squared off against Ricochet tonight.

The One and Only and The Realest are in one of the most intriguing rivalries in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo have been using different tactics to get to each other. To embarrass the former United States Champion, Strickland told the crowd to throw toilet paper at him during Worlds End. In return, Ricochet stabbed Swerve with scissors.

The stars then interfered in each other's matches in the coming weeks. Tonight, they settled scores in the main event of the AEW Dynamite. Throughout the bout, both stars outperformed each other's moves, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Trending

Ricochet didn't stay down even after receiving House Call and Swerve Stomp. While everyone seemed confident that Swerve Strickland would somehow emerge victorious, the Highlight of the Night low-blowed him and picked up a surprising victory with Spirit Gun.

Expand Tweet

After getting pinned, the former AEW World Champion was unconscious for a couple of minutes. Ricochet then took Swerve's jacket from Prince Nana and wore it as a prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback