Popular star returns after weeks on AEW Dynamite, former champion seemingly betrays Christian Cage

Jungle Boy made a surprise return after a month earlier on AEW Dynamite to chase away Christian Cage. Luchasaurus seemingly turned his back on Captain Charisma.

The 25-year old was sidelined by Christian with a con-chair-to on June 15 Dynamite: Road Rager and since then, the latter has been hurling insults at the young star. Cage even manipulated Jungle Boy's best friend, Luchasaurus, to join his side.

During the show, Christian and Luchasaurus had their first tag team match against Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.). The masked big man did the majority of the work, decimating the overwhelmed duo all over the arena.

After Luchasaurus did all the damage, Cage instructed him to tag in and he quickly picked up the win for his team. Moments later, the "Tarzan's Boy" music played and the crowd erupted on the return of Jungle Boy, who had a steel chair in hand.

Luchasaurus was seemingly torn as to which side he was on but eventually joined his long-time partner. Christian was irate about the former's decision and Jungle Boy chased him into the crowd without wasting any time.

It will be interesting to see if Luchasaurus' siding with Jungle Boy is just a trap or if the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are reunited back together again.

