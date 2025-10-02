Fan-favorite ex-WWE star makes huge debut for Tony Khan's promotion

An interesting debut has taken place earlier tonight as a popular former WWE Superstar has suddenly competed under one of Tony Khan's promotions. They teamed up with a popular AEW star.Saree (FKA Sarray) had a brief stint for the Stamford-based promotion that was purely centered around the NXT brand. This didn't have a great start due to her coming in around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she would go on to have a decent run on the brand, where she faced several top stars on the roster.As of 2023, she was back in Japan and had competed for several of the country's top wrestling promotions, while making appearances as well on the independent circuit. The former WWE Superstar has been on an impressive run as of late, competing against top stars in Stardom and Marigold. Back in June, she became the new IWGP Women's Champion after defeating Syuri during Stardom's The Conversion event. Interestingly, despite being their women's champion, she has yet to compete on a New Japan Pro-Wrestling show.Saree was spotted tonight during the ROH tapings ahead of the 6th Anniversary show of AEW Dynamite. Fans in attendance posted pictures of this moment, as she was featured in a tag team match alongside Alex Windsor. Their opponents earlier tonight were not revealed.The Japanese star has stints with WWE, Stardom, Marigold, and several other promotions as part of her list of accolades. With her ROH debut tonight, it remains to be seen whether this will lead her to make any appearances for AEW as well. Several top women from Japan have made appearances for Tony Khan's promotions, so this does not seem like a far-fetched occurrence.Fans should stay tuned to the next few episodes of ROH to catch Saree's match live on television.