  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Fan-favorite ex-WWE star makes huge debut for Tony Khan's promotion

Fan-favorite ex-WWE star makes huge debut for Tony Khan's promotion

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 00:27 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account]

An interesting debut has taken place earlier tonight as a popular former WWE Superstar has suddenly competed under one of Tony Khan's promotions. They teamed up with a popular AEW star.

Ad

Saree (FKA Sarray) had a brief stint for the Stamford-based promotion that was purely centered around the NXT brand. This didn't have a great start due to her coming in around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she would go on to have a decent run on the brand, where she faced several top stars on the roster.

As of 2023, she was back in Japan and had competed for several of the country's top wrestling promotions, while making appearances as well on the independent circuit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former WWE Superstar has been on an impressive run as of late, competing against top stars in Stardom and Marigold. Back in June, she became the new IWGP Women's Champion after defeating Syuri during Stardom's The Conversion event. Interestingly, despite being their women's champion, she has yet to compete on a New Japan Pro-Wrestling show.

Saree was spotted tonight during the ROH tapings ahead of the 6th Anniversary show of AEW Dynamite. Fans in attendance posted pictures of this moment, as she was featured in a tag team match alongside Alex Windsor. Their opponents earlier tonight were not revealed.

Ad
Ad

The Japanese star has stints with WWE, Stardom, Marigold, and several other promotions as part of her list of accolades. With her ROH debut tonight, it remains to be seen whether this will lead her to make any appearances for AEW as well. Several top women from Japan have made appearances for Tony Khan's promotions, so this does not seem like a far-fetched occurrence.

Fans should stay tuned to the next few episodes of ROH to catch Saree's match live on television.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications