WATCH: Fan footage of Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes fighting backstage on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes are set to face off at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next week but, on this week's Dynamite, the long-time foes had a massive brawl that spilled into the backstage area.

Black made his way to the ring to address his match against the American Nightmare, but was interrupted by Rosario Dawson. Dawson is co-host of the Go Big Show show alongside Cody Rhodes. Shortly after, the younger Rhodes brother marched down the fans' stand, and the two rivals brawled all the way up the stairs as the segment closed out.

One fan recorded footage of their brawl continuing beyond the stairs, spilling into the backstage area where they had to be separated by referees. Rhodes was cheered on throughout the brawl as he marked his first appearance in AEW since his loss to Malakai Black at AEW Homecoming.

Malakai Black has terrorised Cody Rhodes since he joined AEW

Black joined AEW at Road Rager and has been a thorn in Rhodes' side ever since. Not only did he lay out Arn Anderson at Road Rager, but absolutely decimated the former TNT Champion in a squash match at AEW Homecoming.

The American Nightmare took a hiatus after the match, but the former Aleister Black went after his stablemates. He beat Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson before Cody's older brother, Dustin Rhodes, stepped up.

Although veteran Rhodes provided some resistance, Black defeated him as well, prompting Cody to return and try to slay the Dutchman himself. Their match at Grand Slam has been in the making for over two months and is one of the marquee bouts on a stacked AEW Dynamite card at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

