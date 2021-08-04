"My entire life coming together for one moment" - Fan shares an incredibly emotional story involving Kenny Omega

An anonymous caller on Colt Cabana's podcast recently shared an incredibly heartwarming story about saving a person's life who was a huge fan of Kenny Omega and the Bullet Club.

Calling in on the Wrestling Anonymous Podcast, the fan spoke about an incident from 2018 when he worked as a security guard. He recalled coming across a 16-year old boy standing on top of the shopping mall, who seemed to be contemplating about jumping off the building.

The caller disclosed that the boy eventually opened up to him about the issues he had been facing in his life:

"On June 7th, 2018, I was doing a security job at a shopping center. I was driving around, and I get a call from dispatch that someone is sitting on top of our parking structure and the structure is five stories tall, and he was over the ledge like he might jump. I get there, and he was like a young kid. I found out later, he was 16 years old. I started talking to him, and he opened up [to me]. He told me about the problems he was having with his girlfriend, his parents and his schoolwork, and everything else. It was wild, the police showed up, but they did not come over to help because I was engaged in a conversation, and they didn't want to disrupt it, I guess." said the caller.

Upon noticing the Bullet Club T-Shirt the young kid was wearing, the caller reminded him of the then upcoming Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada clash. Soon after, he managed to get the 16-year down from the ledge:

"But, at one point, I noticed he was wearing a Bullet Club T-shirt, and eventually, we came around it during the conversation. I was like, 'Hey man, I see the T-shirt. [Are you] a fan?' and he was like, 'Yeah, I like the Bullet Club.' And I was like, 'Dude, you got two days for Okada vs. Omega, you can't miss it, it's gonna be awesome.' And he's like 'Yeah, I was actually looking forward to it.' I told him to 'Too Sweet' me, and he did. And I grabbed his wrist right after, and he came off the ledge, and he hugged me. A lot of times, I question my career choices, but I feel like that incident was basically my entire life coming together for one moment." the caller added.

The match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada went down at NJPW: Dominion, where Omega finally captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The clash won plaudits from across the wrestling world, with many proclaiming it to be the greatest wrestling match of all time.

Kenny Omega soon reacted to the story on Twitter

Once the clip began doing the rounds on Twitter, Kenny Omega was quick to share his reaction. The AEW Champion stated that he was at a loss for words after hearing the story:

"I’m at a true loss for words. Incredible story. Proud to be a part of something that has had a positive impact on lives. #changetheworld" tweeted Kenny Omega

I’m at a true loss for words. Incredible story. Proud to be a part of something that has had a positive impact on lives. #changetheworld https://t.co/5HTnjubSg5 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 3, 2021

While Kenny Omega's reaction has won the hearts of fans, Kazuchika Okada is yet to respond to the story at the time of writing this article.

