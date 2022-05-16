CM Punk to return to WWE and win Royal Rumble 2025 - Today's most ridiculous Reddit story

A fan had an interesting theory on Reddit, indicating that current AEW star CM Punk will return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble and fulfill his dream of main eventing WrestleMania.

Punk appeared in the Royal Rumble match only six times during his WWE career in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2014. His longest time in the bout came during the 2014 edition, where he lasted 49 minutes and 12 seconds with three eliminations.

The Second City Saint wasn't involved in the match for two straight years as he successfully defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in 2012 and lost to The Rock in 2013 at the event.

A user on Reddit had a "hotter than the sun" take regarding Punk's potential appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He stated that if AEW is approaching its end, the Chicago-native will have contract negotiations with WWE.

The user added that if Punk wins the Rumble, the star wouldn't mind losing at WrestleMania, as long as he is in the main event. He claimed that the 43-year-old "leaving" AEW would be gut-wrenching for the promotion and its fans.

The fan also mentioned that Kenny Omega would be the first WWE debutant to win immediately at Royal Rumble, and that would be in 2023. He also added that Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson will "unfortunately" win the bout in 2024.

While these are only fan theories, it is unlikely that Punk will leave AEW at this current juncture. He is set to face Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022 for the AEW World Championship.

CM Punk will be involved on this week's AEW Dynamite

After CM Punk beat John Silver last week on Dynamite with a Buckshot Lariat, Hangman Page confronted him as they jawed at each other. The former tried to offer a handshake, but the champion just flipped him off.

This week, Page will go one-on-one against DDT Pro-Wrestling's Konosuke Takeshita. Punk will be the special guest commentator for the match.

It will be interesting to see if Punk will turn the tables and confront Page after the latter's match. Their feud is heating up, and fans are looking forward to the high-stakes clash on May 29.

