Wrestling and steroids have had a storied relationship, perhaps exemplified by the trials of WWE mastermind Vince McMahon in the 90s. They have also been cited in several professional wrestling fatalities as well. Fans are concerned that Buddy Matthews may be the latest wrestler to use PEDs after his immense bulk-up.

Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut in early 2022 and joined the House of Black, led by former WWE star Malakai Black. Matthews was also signed with the Stamford-based company from 2013 - 2021, during which he won the Cruiserweight Championship, NXT, and RAW tag titles.

The 34-year-old was released from WWE in 2021. He later wrestled for NJPW and MLW before eventually signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Seemingly gone are the days when he would pursue anything below heavyweight gold, as he has bulked up immensely. As much was pointed out with a pic of the Australian making the rounds on social media.

During an appearance for Melbourne City Wrestling, Buddy was snapped on the top turnbuckle. It was noted that he was "jacked." Matthews also won the MCW Heavyweight recently.

Fans have since shared their thoughts on the matter. While a fair few were impressed with his growth, others questioned the naturality of it. In fact, many pointed out that his physique appeared to be enhanced.

dj freeman @FreemanCleaner @Saintbetter1 I don’t think that’s natural. You guys can hate me but it’s giving me ryback and Scott steiner vibes @Saintbetter1 I don’t think that’s natural. You guys can hate me but it’s giving me ryback and Scott steiner vibes

Despite what many may say, there is weight to the fact Buddy Matthews has been working on his physique for years. Even during his years in WWE, he ended his tenure completely different from the Buddy Murphy fans had come to know in NXT.

The former WWE star last wrestled for the TNT title in AEW

Matthews last wrestled within AEW in January, challenging Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. The pair had feuded previously in Autumn last year while Darby battled next to Sting against Buddy and the rest of the House of Black. As they renewed their rivalry for the night, Darby scored the win to retain his title.

He has since lost the TNT title back to Samoa Joe, from whom he originally captured the belt in December. Buddy and the House of Black have targeted Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

It appears as though their games have prevailed, with Kingston recently turning on his friend with a steel chair.

Time will tell where the feud will take them, but the House of Black has made it clear they are not done.

