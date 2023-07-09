Fans believe a top star who WWE badly wanted to sign will soon become the new AEW World Champion

Jay White was once desperately wanted by the WWE, but he ended up going to AEW after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling came to an end. The New Zealand-born superstar has been on a roll ever since stepping foot in AEW and has been involved in feuds with stars like Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears.

White and Juice Robinson have been in a tag team, and on last night’s episode of Collision, they beat FTR. Jay White showcased why he is such a big draw by showing off his great in-ring technique and also his engagement with the crowd.

After his impressive showing, fans took to Twitter to sing his praises and predicted that it was only a matter of time before he became the AEW World Champion.

Cliff Booth @moonlightxlines @Joongi__ They said my boy was washed and not being used right ...... The vision! @Joongi__ They said my boy was washed and not being used right ...... The vision!

tAg @Trainingaway V lfg @Joongi__ White vs omega for the title.lfg @Joongi__ White vs omega for the title. 🐐 V 🐐 lfg

A match against former NJPW star Kenny Omega will be one for the ages, as both athletes are some of the best workers in the business right now. That match will also attract a lot of viewers from around the world and will no doubt elevate AEW to great heights.

Will WWE regret missing out on Kota Ibushi?

Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is a free agent after his contract with the Japanese promotion ended in February. There was a lot of chatter about him making a comeback to WWE, but that ship seems to have sailed, as reports have now emerged that he is in talks with AEW.

A report from Fightful Select shed light on how Ibushi’s meeting with AEW transpired, and if all ends well, we will see him in an AEW ring soon. He is rumored to make his debut on the July 19th episode of Dynamite.

vince @vincey1991 Kota Ibushi and Rey Mysterio sharing a ring at the first ALL IN was such a surreal moment Kota Ibushi and Rey Mysterio sharing a ring at the first ALL IN was such a surreal moment https://t.co/1zz8MOd906

WWE will no doubt regret missing out on a big-time star, but their loss seems to be AEW’s gain as the Tony Khan-led promotion looks to shake things up in the wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes