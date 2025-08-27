  • home icon
  Fans believe WWE CCO's new post is directed at Tony Khan: "Triple H being extremely petty now" "One step too far"

Fans believe WWE CCO’s new post is directed at Tony Khan: “Triple H being extremely petty now” “One step too far”

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 27, 2025 21:16 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's X]

Tony Khan is often dragged as the focal point between WWE and AEW's competition in the world of professional wrestling. Up until the start of 2025, the AEW President was regularly targeted for taking shots at the Stamford-based promotion. However, for the first time in a long time, a top WWE personality has been accused of taking a shot at Khan.

Triple H recently posted a message for the popular American show Kill Tony. The Game congratulated the creator, Tony Hinchcliffe, for hosting a show in the iconic Madison Square Garden in the coming weeks. While HHH did not mention Tony Khan's name precisely, fans are calling the name of the show a shot at the AEW President.

"Getting the chance to perform at @TheGarden is a life-changing moment for anyone’s career. Seeing your name on that marquee again means “you’ve made it.” Congratulations @TonyHinchcliffe on your new special and continued success. From the World’s Most Famous Arena directly to your home ONLY on @netflix #KillTony," said Triple H.
Check out his X post below:

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Some fans jumped into the matter with sarcastic takes by calling out Triple H for being petty. Some even acknowledged the intensity of the WWE and AEW rivalry, but said that it was a bit too far by the WWE CCO. A few users on X also bashed WWE for aligning itself with a show like Kill Tony, sparking a debate about the Stamford-based promotion being insecure about All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some X posts below:

Triple H is reportedly lining up more competition for Tony Khan's AEW events

AEW is set to host its annual All Out pay-per-view from Toronto, Canada, next month. There was nothing controversial about it until recent reports suggested WWE's interest in counterprogramming yet another AEW event.

Later on, WWE made its official announcement about hosting the iconic Wrestlepalooza event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on September 20. Notably, it is the same date on which AEW All Out will be broadcast.

This decision by Triple H to counterprogram AEW has added much more heat to the already fiery rivalry between AEW and WWE. With that, it will be keen to see what Tony Khan has planned to go against WWE in this head-to-head war.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

