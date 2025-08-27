Fans believe WWE CCO’s new post is directed at Tony Khan: “Triple H being extremely petty now” “One step too far”

Tony Khan is often dragged as the focal point between WWE and AEW's competition in the world of professional wrestling. Up until the start of 2025, the AEW President was regularly targeted for taking shots at the Stamford-based promotion. However, for the first time in a long time, a top WWE personality has been accused of taking a shot at Khan.Triple H recently posted a message for the popular American show Kill Tony. The Game congratulated the creator, Tony Hinchcliffe, for hosting a show in the iconic Madison Square Garden in the coming weeks. While HHH did not mention Tony Khan's name precisely, fans are calling the name of the show a shot at the AEW President.&quot;Getting the chance to perform at @TheGarden is a life-changing moment for anyone’s career. Seeing your name on that marquee again means “you’ve made it.” Congratulations @TonyHinchcliffe on your new special and continued success. From the World’s Most Famous Arena directly to your home ONLY on @netflix #KillTony,&quot; said Triple H.Check out his X post below:Triple H @TripleHLINKGetting the chance to perform at @TheGarden is a life-changing moment for anyone’s career. Seeing your name on that marquee again means “you’ve made it.” Congratulations @TonyHinchcliffe on your new special and continued success. From the World’s Most Famous Arena directly to your home ONLY on @netflix. #KillTonySome fans jumped into the matter with sarcastic takes by calling out Triple H for being petty. Some even acknowledged the intensity of the WWE and AEW rivalry, but said that it was a bit too far by the WWE CCO. A few users on X also bashed WWE for aligning itself with a show like Kill Tony, sparking a debate about the Stamford-based promotion being insecure about All Elite Wrestling.Check out some X posts below:Young Chove 15 @ImYoungChove15LINKNah man Triple H being extremely petty nowPrantik @Pran__07LINKI know the rivalry is intense with Tony Khan but this is one step too far.NoFace @wrestlinsaniaLINKYall really are aligning yourselves with hate and it’s zero shame. it’s F*cking crazy.Paramveer Plaha @paramveer349LINKLol HHH very cheeky.UnrealEntGaming @TooRealUnrealLINK&quot;Kill Tony&quot;We all know on what they mean when they label it like this lol wildTriple H is reportedly lining up more competition for Tony Khan's AEW eventsAEW is set to host its annual All Out pay-per-view from Toronto, Canada, next month. There was nothing controversial about it until recent reports suggested WWE's interest in counterprogramming yet another AEW event.Later on, WWE made its official announcement about hosting the iconic Wrestlepalooza event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on September 20. Notably, it is the same date on which AEW All Out will be broadcast.This decision by Triple H to counterprogram AEW has added much more heat to the already fiery rivalry between AEW and WWE. With that, it will be keen to see what Tony Khan has planned to go against WWE in this head-to-head war.