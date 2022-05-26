Fans blast AEW after Toni Storm loses to Britt Baker on Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm and Britt Baker squared off in the semifinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. It was a fight to reach the finals at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29.
After a back-and-forth battle between the two women, Baker stole the victory by executing a roll-up pin. She used the ropes with Jamie Hayter's help for leverage to advance to the final round.
Fans expressed their disdain for the results by sending out tweets. Some added that Storm should've won the match since she has the momentum from her AEW debut.
You can check out some of the reactions below:
You can check the full results of Dynamite here.
The updated bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW
Among the AEW stars to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals are real-life couple Britt Baker and Adam Cole. As mentioned earlier, The Doctor defeated Storm while Cole defeated Jeff Hardy last week on Dynamite.
On the other hand, Ruby Soho defeated Maki Itoh on the May 13 episode of Rampage. Hikaru Shida's replacement Kris Statlander beat former friend Red Velvet on the May 20 edition of the Friday show.
Soho and Statlander will now meet on Friday's Rampage to determine who The Doctor will face in the finals at Double or Nothing 2022.
Earlier on Dynamite, Ring of Honor TV Champion Samoa Joe faced Kyle O'Reilly. After displaying their entire arsenal of moves, The Undisputed Elite member tried to roll-up Joe but fell prey to Joe's Coquina Clutch submission move.
The ROH TV Champion will now face The Panama City Playboy in the finals at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see who will be the inaugural winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the May 29 spectacle is just days away.
A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.