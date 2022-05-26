×
Fans blast AEW after Toni Storm loses to Britt Baker on Dynamite

Fans expressed their frustration over the Toni Storm-Britt Baker match.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified May 26, 2022 10:43 AM IST
News

This week on AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm and Britt Baker squared off in the semifinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. It was a fight to reach the finals at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29.

After a back-and-forth battle between the two women, Baker stole the victory by executing a roll-up pin. She used the ropes with Jamie Hayter's help for leverage to advance to the final round.

Fans expressed their disdain for the results by sending out tweets. Some added that Storm should've won the match since she has the momentum from her AEW debut.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Toni Storm deserved that win, not Mid Baker https://t.co/j4VmVdPmuX
I can’t believe their big introduction of Toni Storm to AEW is her losing in the semi finals to Britt Baker. Britt has an iron rule over that division no matter what.
If Ruby can get a title shot as soon as she gets there, Toni Storm can win the Owen https://t.co/CYVhQaCVgp
Could be just meBut if Toni storm got the momentum of her debut you clearly should take advantage of itI'm not a booker tough That's just my observation twitter.com/ThePtSan/statu…
If Britt was always gonna win, then that angle with Jamie Hayter didn't make much sense.I honestly believe Toni Storm should have gone over here. #AEWDynamite
Who else thinks Toni Storm should've won that match?.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/ucpODhC3Z2
Toni Storm lost to Britt Baker. I’m genuinely shocked at that outcome. I thought this entire Owen Hart Cup was hers #AEWDynamite
Man…. Toni Storm should have won…. #aew #AEWDoN #AEWDynamite https://t.co/GeTNMgu3OX
What the logic there man… why wouldn’t you capitalize now on Toni Storm ?
Should’ve been Toni Storm tbh!After the year Britt Baker had, it’s someone else’s turn. #AEWDynamite

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

The updated bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW

Among the AEW stars to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals are real-life couple Britt Baker and Adam Cole. As mentioned earlier, The Doctor defeated Storm while Cole defeated Jeff Hardy last week on Dynamite.

On the other hand, Ruby Soho defeated Maki Itoh on the May 13 episode of Rampage. Hikaru Shida's replacement Kris Statlander beat former friend Red Velvet on the May 20 edition of the Friday show.

Soho and Statlander will now meet on Friday's Rampage to determine who The Doctor will face in the finals at Double or Nothing 2022.

.@SamoaJoe puts @KORCombat to sleep to advance to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Finals this Sunday LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! What an incredible night of action here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/OEpd96gZqR
Earlier on Dynamite, Ring of Honor TV Champion Samoa Joe faced Kyle O'Reilly. After displaying their entire arsenal of moves, The Undisputed Elite member tried to roll-up Joe but fell prey to Joe's Coquina Clutch submission move.

The ROH TV Champion will now face The Panama City Playboy in the finals at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see who will be the inaugural winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the May 29 spectacle is just days away.

Edited by Angana Roy
