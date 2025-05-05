"Fans can really dig their teeth into"- 6 ft 8 inch star shares thought on new 'meat division' in AEW

A top AEW star reflected on a match featuring stars of his size and stature. He then shared his view on a possible 'meat division' that could come up in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star, who is almost seven feet tall and has been a dominant in-ring competitor, is Lance Archer. The Don Callis Family member has been seen as a physically dominant specimen in the All Elite Wrestling landscape, with many stars like him on the roster too.

During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Archer was asked by Will Washington about the idea of a meat division in the company. He was completely onboard with the idea and believed that it could resonate with the fanbase very easily.

"I think it's awesome because I think it gives us kind of our own platform. We're always considered like the super heavyweights or whatever you want to call them, but giving it the name like Meat, something that the fans can really dig their teeth into, to say the least. When they start chanting Meat, Meat, Meat every time we're crashing into each other." [H/T Fightful]

Lance Archer revealed the original match planned by AEW for the 2024 Revolution event

In the same interview, Lance Archer stated that a Meat Madness match was supposed to take place among the most physically supreme in-ring athletes on the roster. The match was set to take place at the 2024 Revolution event, where Sting had his retirement match.

However, it was later changed to an All-Star Scramble match featuring giants like Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, Brian Cage and Lance Archer himself. However, he was thrilled when the fans chanted 'meat' and were totally invested in the bout.

"It kind of really started to come about when Sting had his retirement show and we were supposed to have the Meat Madness match, but ultimately it turned into the All-Star scramble, but then there was still that moment where you had like Brian Cage before he and I were together, Will Hobbs, Wardlow, myself, and we all just started running into each other as hard as we could, and the crowd was just there for it. They were chanting, meat, meat, meat, and I think they wanted more meat." [H/T Fightful]

With Lance Archer excited about the idea of a meat division in AEW, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan would consider building it.

