Fans are convinced Jon Moxley just took a massive shot at CM Punk during AEW Dynamite 300

By Sujay
Published Jul 03, 2025 01:07 GMT
CM Punk (left) and Jon Moxley (right). (Image credits: AEW's YouTube channel & wwe.com)

Jon Moxley appeared to take a massive dig at WWE star CM Punk during AEW Dynamite, and the fans can't seem to stop talking about it. This will surely stir the water for the rest of the week.

Moxley and Hangman Adam Page opened Dynamite 300, where they agreed to a Texas Deathmatch at All In Texas next week. They had a lot of things to say to each other, but the AEW World Champion appeared to take a dig at his former colleague, CM Punk.

Punk goes by the moniker ‘Best in the World,’ and he is pretty famous for it. As Jon Moxley spoke to Hangman, he stated that many people claim to be the best in the world, but that he is much more than that. This sent the fans into a tizzy, and they couldn't control themselves as they pointed out that this was a veiled dig at CM Punk.

Fan reactions via X.
Fan reactions via X.

Most fans sided with the WWE star, while a few sided with Jon Moxley. It will be interesting to see if there will be any fallout from these comments from the side of CM Punk and his entourage.

bell-icon Manage notifications