Fans convinced popular AEW star will become the 5th member of The House of Black

AEW star Skye Blue has been on a decent run over the last few months. Her performances have garnered a lot of attention from fans. Some fans have now taken to Twitter to propose a crazy idea that can see her join a feared AEW faction, The House of Black.

The faction is led by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and the enigmatic Julia Hart, who is the female wrestler in the group.

Fans on social media have now suggested that popular star Skye Blue should join The House of Black as the fifth member and, in the process, take over the women’s division alongside Julia Hart.

Check out the reactions below:

The idea of seeing Hart and Blue on the same team is something that Tony Khan might like. It will be interesting to see if he does go ahead and add Skye to House of Black.

Julia Hart to take leave of absence from AEW following wedding to Lee Johnson

The House of Black member Julia Hart married fellow AEW star Lee Johnson last week, and it looks like the pair will be away for a while for their honeymoon.

Before Julia and Lee got married, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted, saying that they would take some time off following their special day.

“Fightful Select reported today that Julia Hart and Lee Johnson will have some time off for their honeymoon. Congrats to them,” Sapp tweeted.

With her missing for a while, it can be the perfect time for Skye Blue to be introduced to the group. By the time Hart makes her comeback, the two women can run riot in All Elite Wrestling and make their presence felt.

Do you think Skye Blue will be a good addition to the House of Black? Tell us in the comments below

