Fans in disbelief over Triple H's harsh two-word comment about AEW in Cody Rhodes' documentary

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently took a cheeky dig at AEW by calling it a "secondary promotion" in Cody Rhodes' latest documentary. Meanwhile, fans have reacted to the comment on social media.

Peacock recently released a high-profile documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, narrating the real-life story of the RAW Superstar. Rhodes shockingly also touched upon his AEW exit in the factual film.

The part of the documentary making headlines in the pro wrestling world is Triple H taking a shot at All Elite Wrestling. Here is what The Game said about the Tony Khan-led promotion while discussing Rhodes' return to WWE.

“Taking that gamble again and saying (…) I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion [referring to AEW]. I wanted to be the WWE Champion.” [H/T Wrestle Ops]

Meanwhile, the wrestling community seems divided over Triple H's statement about All Elite Wrestling. While some believe the WWE CCO stated facts when he referred to AEW as a "secondary promotion," others took offense to the comment.

MADS @hangermads @WrestleOps LMFAOOOO THE INSTIGATING IS CRAZY

Ap Dradez @Bardock7115 @WrestleOps HHH still burying people to this day

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐆𝐮𝐲™ @__TheBadGuy_ @WrestleOps He's still salty he lost the Wednesday night "wars"

97_HOV @luis972345 @WrestleOps TK is probably going to respond at press conference

KevPG13 @KevPG13 @WrestleOps I don’t watch AEW, but 100,000+ at Wembley with no matches announced is a pretty solid “secondary”.

Triple H has taken shots at AEW in the past

Triple H has been the creative head of WWE's main roster since July 2022. Before that, he led NXT to great heights. Under his leadership, the former black-and-gold brand went head-to-head with AEW's flagship program, Dynamite, on Wednesday nights for a while.

WWE NXT ultimately lost the ratings war to AEW Dynamite before moving to Tuesdays. The Game was asked about the development during a past interview. He responded by taking a dig at the Tony Khan-led company.

"They [AEW] beat our developmental? Good for them," said Triple H.

D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. One of the group's members, Billy Gunn, was signed with AEW at the time. During the acceptance speech, Gunn joked that he was not worried about Vince McMahon firing him now. In response, The Game jokingly said the following:

"He [Vince] will buy that pi**ant company [AEW] just to fire you again."

It remains to be seen whether any AEW star or Tony Khan will respond to the dig. Meanwhile, The Game and Cody Rhodes are likely preparing for WWE's next big premium live event, SummerSlam. The show will take place on August 5, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

