Fans hopeful ALL IN announcement will lead to 2-time WWE Champion's blockbuster return to AEW

AEW's recent announcement of ALL IN pay-per-view has created a lot of buzz in the pro-wrestling world, leading to fans speculating about the return of former WWE Champion CM Punk.
On this week's episode of Dynamite, the All Elite president announced that he has a new pay-per-view planned for this year. The event is none other than ALL IN. This marks the return of the company's first-ever independent PPV that took place in Chicago in 2018. Tony Khan also mentioned that the event will take place in London at Wembley Stadium, which has a seating capacity of above 90,000.
Naturally, this has invited speculation about how AEW intends to fill the massive stadium. A large section of fans seem to believe that a sold-out venue would require high-profile stars like CM Punk to be on the card.
CM Punk's future with the Jacksonville-based promotion has been a subject of debate over the last few months. His now-deleted Instagram story also seemingly worsened the rift between him and several top stars on Tony Khan's roster.
Konnan believes CM Punk needs to fix his issues for him to return to AEW
While fans are divided on whether the Second City Saint will return to AEW, Konnan thinks certain measures are needed to make it possible.
Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that it was normal to work with people despite personal differences.
"Yeah, I would bring him back ... you've got to fix those, bro. I work with people I don't like. What am I going to do, quit my job?" Konnan adds, "Sit down and you have a face-to-face. 'Hey, you're coming back, but understand, you rub people the wrong way because of this. Do you want to fix it or not?'" (0:59 - 1:22)
Check out the video down below:
As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk.
Do you think CM Punk is going to show up at ALL IN? Sound off in the comments section below!
RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here