"Becky is already there so L take" - Wrestling fans poke fun at top AEW star's comments about her aspiring to be like the female version of WWE Legend The Rock

AEW star Jade Cargill recently made headlines with her comments about wanting to be the female version of The Rock. Twitter users have had their say about the comments.
The current AEW TBS Champion has been one of the company's fastest-rising stars since making her in-ring debut in 2021. She's also teamed up with basketball legend Shaq against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
It seems as if her huge run of momentum has filled Cargill with so much confidence that she sees herself as the female version of WWE legend The Rock, at least according to recent comments.
These comments have triggered Twitter into a frenzy. Some people think that with someone like Becky Lynch already in WWE, there's no need for Cargill to think the way she's thinking.
Outside of the Becky Lynch comparisons, people aren't happy with what Cargill had to say. Many fans thinking that the All Elite Wrestling star needs more experience before she can start comparing herself to someone like The Rock.
Some comments even alluded to the idea that if Jade Cargill wanted to be like The Rock, she would need to leave All Elite Wrestling and join WWE.
Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Championship this Friday on Rampage
Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS Championship for the twelfth time this week on AEW Rampage.
The upcoming edition of Rampage will be part two of the "Grand Slam" week that All Elite Wrestling is putting on at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Cargill will be putting her title on the line against Diamante.
Cargill has already defeated the likes of Athena, Tay Conti, and Marina Shafir during her title reign. She will look to make history once again by extending her already legendary undefeated streak.
Do you think Jade Cargill could be the female version of The Rock? Let us know in the comments section down below!
