"Becky is already there so L take" - Wrestling fans poke fun at top AEW star's comments about her aspiring to be like the female version of WWE Legend The Rock

AEW star Jade Cargill recently made headlines with her comments about wanting to be the female version of The Rock. Twitter users have had their say about the comments.

The current AEW TBS Champion has been one of the company's fastest-rising stars since making her in-ring debut in 2021. She's also teamed up with basketball legend Shaq against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

It seems as if her huge run of momentum has filled Cargill with so much confidence that she sees herself as the female version of WWE legend The Rock, at least according to recent comments.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do.



I think I have the look, I think I have the aura.”



- Jade Cargill

(via New York Daily News) “I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do. I think I have the look, I think I have the aura.”- Jade Cargill(via New York Daily News) https://t.co/j667TE1rrI

These comments have triggered Twitter into a frenzy. Some people think that with someone like Becky Lynch already in WWE, there's no need for Cargill to think the way she's thinking.

magic @zacckk03 @WrestlePurists Becky is already there so L take @WrestlePurists Becky is already there so L take

Outside of the Becky Lynch comparisons, people aren't happy with what Cargill had to say. Many fans thinking that the All Elite Wrestling star needs more experience before she can start comparing herself to someone like The Rock.

tae🍪 @taeoct6 @WrestlePurists She needs a pc center, she’s still too green, don’t know why Aew wrestlers think they’re above training @WrestlePurists She needs a pc center, she’s still too green, don’t know why Aew wrestlers think they’re above training

Michael @PrimateNine @WrestlePurists Her priorities are already messed up. She will never be a major star. @WrestlePurists Her priorities are already messed up. She will never be a major star.

Mr. Crowley @TheKngOfHell @WrestlePurists Jade will never reach the level of The Rock in the ring or on the mic. The Rock has charisma and can wrestle. Jade is being presented more like a female Goldberg. @WrestlePurists Jade will never reach the level of The Rock in the ring or on the mic. The Rock has charisma and can wrestle. Jade is being presented more like a female Goldberg.

Joshua Neil Ortiz @TooSweetMeBro @WrestlePurists Its nice to have dreams and aspirations but this one is absolutely ridiculous. Regardless of what she thinks that will NEVER happen not in this life or the next. But I will give her one thing she's right about having "The Look" because that's all she has going for her. @WrestlePurists Its nice to have dreams and aspirations but this one is absolutely ridiculous. Regardless of what she thinks that will NEVER happen not in this life or the next. But I will give her one thing she's right about having "The Look" because that's all she has going for her.

Some comments even alluded to the idea that if Jade Cargill wanted to be like The Rock, she would need to leave All Elite Wrestling and join WWE.

SodaPop Hinton @TD_Luv @WrestlePurists If she wants to be the female Rock she knows where to go to get that opportunity @WrestlePurists If she wants to be the female Rock she knows where to go to get that opportunity

DZDN @hijodepachanga @TD_Luv @WrestlePurists I was just gonna say... she may have all that she said but she is definitely in the wrong place! @TD_Luv @WrestlePurists I was just gonna say... she may have all that she said but she is definitely in the wrong place! https://t.co/QFre2NytcZ

Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Championship this Friday on Rampage

Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS Championship for the twelfth time this week on AEW Rampage.

The upcoming edition of Rampage will be part two of the "Grand Slam" week that All Elite Wrestling is putting on at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Cargill will be putting her title on the line against Diamante.

Cargill has already defeated the likes of Athena, Tay Conti, and Marina Shafir during her title reign. She will look to make history once again by extending her already legendary undefeated streak.

Do you think Jade Cargill could be the female version of The Rock? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far