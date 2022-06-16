"Out here killin' it" - Fans overwhelmingly react to Sonny Kiss' Pride commercial on AEW Dynamite

Sonny Kiss has been the unofficial flag-bearer of Pride Month in AEW lately and fans have applauded her boldness and positivity.

Since debuting as a manager on the indie circuit, she has come a long way. Kiss signed with AEW in early 2019 right from the start of the brand. In the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view, she took part in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale.

She has also faced several big players like Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. Before Joey Janela left the company, he was often paired with the Concrete Rose, with whom he had several feuds and partnerships.

This week's Dynamite featured a commercial dedicated to Pride Month. Sonny Kiss put up a commendable show in the commercial, which was applauded by fans on Twitter.

Corey @ExploderSuplexx I love this @SonnyKissXO commercial so much. I wish they'd just play it on repeat. #AEWDynamite I love this @SonnyKissXO commercial so much. I wish they'd just play it on repeat. #AEWDynamite

Given the overwhelming reaction from fans, it is possible that Tony Khan may consider putting Concrete Ross back on live TV. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when Sonny gets back into the ring again in the coming weeks.

Joey Janela had a different reaction to the promo by Sonny Kiss

Considering Joey Janela and Sonny's longtime partnerships in the history of AEW, it is no surprise that he is always concerned for the Concrete Rose's well-being.

Referencing the Pride month commercial, Joey Janela posted an angry tweet drawing attention to the fact that Sonny has not been featured on AEW TV for a while.

"I heard @SonnyKissXO was finally on tv tonight! Oh yeah its June, & it was a Pride commercial of course! Hasn’t been in a match on tv in like 2 Years, cut the bu*lsh*t"

You can check out the uncencored tweet here.

Andy H. Murray @andyhmurray Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss represent the purity this burning hellscape of a planet needs right now, friends. #AEWDark Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss represent the purity this burning hellscape of a planet needs right now, friends. #AEWDark https://t.co/lOE5xXEB1B

Sonny Kiss has been absent from live TV programming for almost 2 years. Only time will tell whether her recent popularity will help her get back to mainstream matches in AEW or not.

