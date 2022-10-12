"Such a good catch" - Wrestling fans react to Bloodline member referencing a popular quote used by top AEW Champion on WWE RAW

Wrestling fans have reacted to Bloodline member Roman Reigns referencing a popular quote from Jon Moxley.

During Moxley's feud with Eddie Kingston in AEW, the two engaged in an incredible back-and-forth on the mic.

The current AEW World Champion dropped the following line on The Mad King during the same:

"The loudest in the room is also the weakest in the room”

As noted this week on RAW, Reigns said the same line to his Bloodline stablemate Jey Uso during his promo. Fans were quick to catch the reference, as they took to social media to react.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Wyatt @BeastWrestler21 @mjfapologist This is such a good catch @mjfapologist This is such a good catch

abbi @mjfapologist @BeastWrestler21 i’m ill do i immediately recognized that line from that mox and eddie promo segment when roman said it @BeastWrestler21 i’m ill do i immediately recognized that line from that mox and eddie promo segment when roman said it

Sportofwrestlin @sportofwrestlin @mjfapologist @lizz_aayyy I swear when Roman said that. I was like someone said that before and holy shit Lmaoo @mjfapologist @lizz_aayyy I swear when Roman said that. I was like someone said that before and holy shit Lmaoo

Wyatt @BeastWrestler21 @mjfapologist That's crazy for remembering it but that just means the line stuck out so well and in turn makes them effective at their jobs and gives fans Easter eggs if you find them @mjfapologist That's crazy for remembering it but that just means the line stuck out so well and in turn makes them effective at their jobs and gives fans Easter eggs if you find them

Kimberly Clark @Kimberl39546189 @mjfapologist Sami is usually the loudest, so shouldn't that mean he's the weakest, not Jey? @mjfapologist Sami is usually the loudest, so shouldn't that mean he's the weakest, not Jey?

Skelevra @Skelevra2 @mjfapologist That mox and Eddie promo gave me chills every single time @mjfapologist That mox and Eddie promo gave me chills every single time

Moxley is currently in his third reign as the AEW World Champion. He is set to defend his title against Hangman Adam Page next. He won the vacant title at Dynamite: Grand Slam with a win over Bryan Danielson.

AEW has also teased the idea of a feud between Moxley and MJF. The Salt of the Earth won the Casino Ladder Match at All Out and earned a guaranteed shot at the world championship.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns is set to defend his world titles against Logan Paul

Roman Reigns's next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is against Logan Paul.

The two men will collide at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Paul recently invited the Bloodline member to his IMPAULSIVE podcast which led to the seeds being planted for their match. Triple H further confirmed the blockbuster match between the two men during a press conference that was held in Las Vegas.

This will be Reigns's first title defense since Clash at the Castle when he defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

As it stands, Reigns and his former Shield stablemates Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins are holding championships. While Moxley is the AEW World Champion, Rollins won the United States Championship on this week's RAW.

