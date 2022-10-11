"So happy he doesn't have to be a part of this" - Wrestling world erupts to WWE RAW commentator's dig at Billy Gunn's absence for DX reunion

Tonight on the season premiere of WWE RAW, DX reunited for their 25th-anniversary celebration. One man who was absent from the event was former New Age Outlaws member and current AEW star Billy Gunn. Corey Graves took some shots at the star during the reunion, which did not sit well with the wrestling world.
Gunn was one of the most important members of DX back in the day. The segments with him and Road Dogg Jessie James were iconic. The star had hardly missed a DX reunion before this. Unfortunately, since he has become more active on AEW television, he could not make it to the red brand.
During the segment, Corey Graves took a shot at Billy Gunn, seemingly referring to his and The Acclaimed's 'scissoring' catchphrase in AEW:
"The other guy is doing something with office equipment," Corey Graves said.
The fan believes that the AEW star is not concerned about his former faction.
Some fans did not appreciate the RAW commentator throwing shade at the WWE Hall of Famer.
Some fans had a hearty laugh upon hearing Graves' dig.
Some members of the wrestling world were a bit puzzled as to why there was so much hate for Graves and supported the RAW commentator.
DX kicked off RAW and had a bunch of backstage segments, like during the Attitude Era. It all came full circle as they closed the show and thanked the WWE Universe.
