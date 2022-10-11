"So happy he doesn't have to be a part of this" - Wrestling world erupts to WWE RAW commentator's dig at Billy Gunn's absence for DX reunion

Tonight on the season premiere of WWE RAW, DX reunited for their 25th-anniversary celebration. One man who was absent from the event was former New Age Outlaws member and current AEW star Billy Gunn. Corey Graves took some shots at the star during the reunion, which did not sit well with the wrestling world.

Gunn was one of the most important members of DX back in the day. The segments with him and Road Dogg Jessie James were iconic. The star had hardly missed a DX reunion before this. Unfortunately, since he has become more active on AEW television, he could not make it to the red brand.

During the segment, Corey Graves took a shot at Billy Gunn, seemingly referring to his and The Acclaimed's 'scissoring' catchphrase in AEW:

"The other guy is doing something with office equipment," Corey Graves said.

The fan believes that the AEW star is not concerned about his former faction.

David Waldman @dwallz216 🧔 #WWERaw Billy Gunn is so happy he doesn't have to be a part of this Billy Gunn is so happy he doesn't have to be a part of this ✂️🧔🍑 #WWERaw

Some fans did not appreciate the RAW commentator throwing shade at the WWE Hall of Famer.

SASHA BANKS STAN 🤑 @RomanDaBabrie Corey Graves with Billy Gunn shade Corey Graves with Billy Gunn shade

Some fans had a hearty laugh upon hearing Graves' dig.

Drago @Notorious401



#WWERaw



But on the real tho, it was cool to let the crowd acknowledge Billy Gunn as he's a member of DX. Great show tonight. @WWE "The other guy is doing something with office equipment" - Corey GravesBut on the real tho, it was cool to let the crowd acknowledge Billy Gunn as he's a member of DX. Great show tonight. @WWE "The other guy is doing something with office equipment" - Corey Graves😂😂😂 #WWERaw But on the real tho, it was cool to let the crowd acknowledge Billy Gunn as he's a member of DX. Great show tonight.

“UNCLE” CR∆IG MCFLY @UncleMcFly #WWERaw I’ll give Corey Graves credit for the Billy Gunn reference with office equipment I’ll give Corey Graves credit for the Billy Gunn reference with office equipment 😂😂😂 #WWERaw

DDJ but spooky 🎃ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj “the other guy’s doing something with office equipment” - Corey Graves talking about Billy Gunn “the other guy’s doing something with office equipment” - Corey Graves talking about Billy Gunn https://t.co/Cbo2oTBMZd

Some members of the wrestling world were a bit puzzled as to why there was so much hate for Graves and supported the RAW commentator.

SpiralEX @SpiralTriggerEX . More of a iykyk for those who watch both WWE and AEW @ChillGamerMac It’s not a backhanded comment. Well, it is on the surface, but it’s there way to reference Billy Gunn with office equipment aka scissors. More of a iykyk for those who watch both WWE and AEW @ChillGamerMac It’s not a backhanded comment. Well, it is on the surface, but it’s there way to reference Billy Gunn with office equipment aka scissors ✂️. More of a iykyk for those who watch both WWE and AEW

Kev Castle- Yeah That Guy @KevZCastle What Graves said bout Billy Gunn was funny. Graves is a heel colorman. He is tame compared to what guys like Ventura or Heenan use to say. Stop w the butt hurt nonsense cause 1 of your favs was goofed on. DX entire deal is to do haha. So lighten up. Life rolls easier with humor. What Graves said bout Billy Gunn was funny. Graves is a heel colorman. He is tame compared to what guys like Ventura or Heenan use to say. Stop w the butt hurt nonsense cause 1 of your favs was goofed on. DX entire deal is to do haha. So lighten up. Life rolls easier with humor.

DX kicked off RAW and had a bunch of backstage segments, like during the Attitude Era. It all came full circle as they closed the show and thanked the WWE Universe.

What was your reaction to Corey Graves' dig at Billy Gunn? Let us know in the comments section below.

