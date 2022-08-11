"Jacksonville Dixie" - Fans react as Randy Orton and AEW President Tony Khan's altercation resurfaces 

In 2019, AEW President Tony Khan engaged in a social media altercation with Randy Orton.

The Twitter back and forth began after TK responded to a tweet from the reigning AEW World Champion, CM Punk. Orton responded by tweeting out an article that had suggested that Tony's father Shahid Khan was reportedly being investigated for corruption.

Twitter user @DatWrestlinDude recently posted a screengrab of the Khan-Orton thread from three years ago which led to numerous fan reactions:

Fans hilariously suggested that TK "owned" Orton with his tweets. However, others saw the sarcastic side of The Viper and came up with some witty responses.

Check out the fan reactions below:

thrillking722 @thrillking722 @DatWrestlinDude Randy is wrestling's giga Chad meme come to life @DatWrestlinDude Randy is wrestling's giga Chad meme come to life😂😂😂

Don stevens @Donstev60036999 , I love Randy so much @DatWrestlinDude Jacksonville Dixie, I love Randy so much @DatWrestlinDude Jacksonville Dixie😂, I love Randy so much

Randy Orton previously spoke about the rumors of possibly going to AEW

A few years ago, rumors suggested that Randy Orton could possibly be on his way to AEW. However, there was no concrete evidence which suggested that the multi-time WWE World Champion was ever even considering switching companies.

In 2019, Orton was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell Podcast where he discussed the topic and noted that he never saw himself leaving WWE. The Viper said:

“This may be upsetting for some people, but I never really saw myself leaving WWE," Orton said. "To me, it was about getting to a point where I’m happy and what I’m doing in my body, the amount of time that I’m gone from my family. In the end, it’s all going to be worth it, and that’s where I’m at right now, so I’m definitely happy being a WWE Superstar.”

In recent years, numerous WWE veterans who have shared the ring with Orton have signed for AEW. The likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho are among the few big names who are currently signed to Tony Khan's promotion.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you have liked to see Randy Orton in AEW? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell