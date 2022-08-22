"Even better, go to AEW" - Fans speculate on Jeff Jarrett joining AEW following departure from WWE

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett reportedly left his position as the Senior Vice President of Live Events last week. According to a report from PWInsider, the Hall of Famer finished his duties last Friday.
Reacting to the news, fans took to Twitter to suggest that Jarrett could sign with AEW instead, recommending that the company president, Tony Khan, shouldn't give up on signing the Hall of Famer.
Courtesy of numerous reactions on Twitter, some fans even suggested that Jarrett could return to IMPACT Wrestling or make his way over to GCW, where he has worked in the past as well.
Check out the fan reactions below:
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about the possibility of facing AJ Styles
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about the idea of him facing AJ Styles once again. The two men previously worked alongside each other on TNA and Jarrett is open to the idea of sharing the ring with the Phenomenal One.
Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett expressed his wish by stating:
''I wish. I wish. Never say never in this business. I'm working out harder than I ever have, I really am,''
Additionally, Jarrett further commented about Styles. He believes that The Phenomenal One deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame down the road.
Jarrett added:
"AJ Styles is a first ballot Hall of Famer anyway you want to say it. The match with The Undertaker, I mean we could go down the whole list. He is still rocking and rolling at 45 so..,''
Jarrett was recently seen on WWE television when he served as the special guest referee for The Usos' tag team match against Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022.
With AEW already working with legendary names such as Billy Gunn, Sting, and others, Jarrett could very well get added to the same list down the road.
