Fans unanimously pick WWE star over Orange Cassidy as the better champion; the AEW star has the longer reign at 270+ days

Orange Cassidy has been AEW International Champion for a while now, and some fans have taken exception to his reign, calling it underwhelming and even comparing his reign to current NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

Cassidy won the AEW International title on October 12, 2022, episode of Dynamite after defeating nemesis PAC while Wes Lee won the NXT North American title around the same time on October 22.

During that time, Lee has had compelling rivalries and feuds with Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy. Orange, on the other hand, has had feuds, but they have been rather underwhelming and directionless.

Fans took to Twitter to compare the two reigns, and according to them, there was one clear winner, Wes Lee.

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE Who's had a better run as champion in y'all's opinion?



AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

Or

WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee?

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @SlappadaBRO_WWE nXt North American Champion Wes Lee. Has had much more higher profile matches and has not been really considered an opener. OC has really just been defending the title against people that everyone would consider curtain jerker‘s.

DMV_STEADY @DreSteady3_0 @SlappadaBRO_WWE Wes Lee, he’s arguably the best N/A champ of all time and I’m a quality over quantity guy when it comes to title defenses. Wes has the more memorable and better defenses imo.

Unknown @cooper_jaheim @SlappadaBRO_WWE Definitely Wes Lee. Man been killing it as NXT N.A. Champion. It won’t be long until he’s ready for the main roster and put on bangers with Riccochet or AJ Styles or even Dolph Ziggler.

Orange Cassidy is no doubt the more experienced wrestler compared to Wes Lee, but the way the current NXT North American Champion is booked is way more attractive to fans than Orange.

With the return of PAC to AEW television, Tony Khan can once again book him to take on Cassidy for the International Championship and that will no doubt elevate Orange’s reign to a much higher standard.

Orange Cassidy sets new AEW record

Despite what fans think of his reign, Orange Cassidy has been on a tear when it comes to defending his International title.

At the recently concluded Battle of the Belts on July 15th, The 39-year-old defeated Lance Archer to successfully defend his title for the 26th time.

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts was ringside during the match, and that added another layer to an already difficult match for Cassidy. The match had a decent pace to it, and it looked all along that Archer would win, given his strength advantage.

Jake Roberts also wanted to get involved in the match, only for Archer to stop the WWE legend.

The match ended in rather underwhelming circumstances as Archer was counted out after he and Orange duked it out on the ring apron. Cassidy took the win and continued his reign as the International Champion.

What do you think has had a current run as a champion between Orange Cassidy and Wes Lee? Sound off in the comments below.

