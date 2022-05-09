The Undertaker signs with AEW and jobs to CM Punk - Today's funniest Reddit story 

In one of the funniest Reddit stories in a while, a few fans have shared their desire to see The Undertaker join AEW and job to CM Punk.

Last month, The Deadman was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame after calling it quits on his legendary in-ring career at WrestleMania 36. He's one of the most decorated performers in WWE and boasts of a tremendous record at The Grandest Stages of Them All, where he won 23 matches and lost just twice.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor 🏼



I’ll start… CM Punk at WrestleMania 29. Who do you think WWE should have chosen to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak?I’ll start… CM Punk at WrestleMania 29. Who do you think WWE should have chosen to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak? 👇🏼I’ll start… CM Punk at WrestleMania 29. https://t.co/TGRBqUrvuy

One of his opponents at the marquee pay-per-view was CM Punk, whom he defeated in an instant classic clash at WrestleMania 29. Though the match and feud were well received, fans were disappointed that Punk never picked up any meaningful win over The Undertaker during his time in the global juggernaut.

One such fan recently took to Reddit, asking if AEW should sign The Undertaker and have him lose to CM Punk to make up for the latter's past losses in WWE. Many users replied in the affirmative in the comments section, with one user even writing that it was the best wrestling "take" he had ever come across.

A screengrab of the now-deleted post.

While such fan theories are nothing less than wildly entertaining, there's little to no chance The Undertaker would ever depart WWE to work elsewhere.

CM Punk is currently focused on winning the AEW Title.

Almost nine months after returning to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus, Punk has finally found himself just inches close to winning the AEW World Championship. Things haven't been as smooth as fans think, as The Straight Edge Superstar struggled initially to find his confidence and groove back.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB CM Punk Vs Hangman Page at Double or Nothing is gonna be so Heartbreaking for the AEW Galaxy because most likely he dethrones Hangman Page as Champion CM Punk Vs Hangman Page at Double or Nothing is gonna be so Heartbreaking for the AEW Galaxy because most likely he dethrones Hangman Page as Champion 😬😬😬 https://t.co/X2ojThdgo8

However, after his memorable win over MJF at Revolution 2022, it became clear CM Punk was ready to climb the mountain. As it turned out, he was soon announced as the next challenger for Hangman Page's AEW World Title. The match is scheduled for Double or Nothing 2022, and it's safe to say Punk has much more fan support and momentum than Page going into the pay-per-view.

What do you make of the Reddit story surrounding The Undertaker and Punk rekindling their feud in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava