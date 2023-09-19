"Feed her to Roman [Reigns]" - Fans excited by WWE's rumored plans for 31-year-old star upon massive debut

It looks like fans want Roman Reigns and Jade Cargill to have a feud when the 31-year-old makes her rumored debut in WWE.

That's how fans have reacted to a social media post in which Dave Meltzer talks about how WWE is gearing up for Cargill. Uncle Dave recently spoke to Wrestling Observer Radio about what he found out about Cargill and WWE – that "they are doing main roster" for her.

“They’re doing main roster creative for her right now. And it’s high priority. They’re not bringing her in to be like… you know how they would bring in some of the NXT people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre or Katana Chance, that are brought up and they have like no idea what to do with them and they just kinda disappear into the dust. It’s almost like, why did we even bother calling them up? She is not earmarked to be like that. She’s earmarked for real stuff.” [H/T Wrestletalk.com]

Meanwhile, the social media networks have started their chatter about Cargill's stint in WWE. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns could return to WWE programming in November

The Tribal Chief has been away from WWE programming for two months. The concept of a champion coming out rarely was concretized with Brock Lesnar's run as the World Heavyweight Champion, during which time he made rare appearances in house shows and pay-per-views.

Roman Reigns' last match was on August 5, 2023, at SummerSlam, and he made an in-ring appearance six days later when Jimmy and Jey Uso put him through a brutal beat-down.

There are rumors that Roman Reigns is set for a match in November at Crown Jewel, that will take place in Saudi Arabia. The country is one of the most premium venues for WWE at the moment, so they do bring out their big names for the special show, including Roman Reigns.

Whether Cargill will be on the match card in Saudi Arabia is something that remains to be seen.

What do you think? Will Jade Cargill have a great run in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.