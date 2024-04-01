Female AEW star confesses secretly getting implants

While she was a guest on a recent interview show, a certain AEW star cheekily revealed that she may have gotten some work done on herself. The star in question would be Harley Cameron.

The Australian star joined the promotion almost a year ago and was affiliated with QT Marshall's QTV. She served as their manager until the group disbanded. She was next seen affiliated with Saraya and The Outcasts and has shown a more unhinged version of herself.

While appearing on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City, Harley Cameron was asked a multitude of questions regarding herself. RJ suddenly asked if she had any work done. He then clarified this was regarding home renovations. She said that she had not but jokingly replied that she did have work done on herself. It remains to be seen if this was a serious answer on her part or if she was just playing along with the host.

What have Harley Cameron and The Outcasts been up to in AEW lately?

Currently, Saraya, her brother Zak Knight, and Harley Cameron have been dealing with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. These two parties have bad blood with one another and things got physical on AEW Rampage.

After being blindsided, Parker challenged Knight to a singles match on AEW Collision. Knight turned this down as they were in Canada, which was Angelo Parker's home country and he used that as an excuse of being at a disadvantage.

This then led to things become physical once again between the two of them, with Ruby Soho needing to hold him back before something worse could happen.

It remains to be seen how things go between the two groups moving forward, as there is yet to be any matches booked between them to settle things in the ring.

