Female AEW star gets taken away in an ambulance; pulled from Collision tonight

There will be a match change for tonight's episode of AEW Collision. It was revealed that Willow Nightingale had been taken to a hospital ahead of her match against Julia Hart.

The match was booked following Julia Hart's match against Skye Blue last night on Rampage: Grand Slam. Hart defeated Blue via submission, but she didn't let go of the hold until Willow Nightingale came to the rescue. This set up a match between the two supposedly scheduled for tonight.

Tony Schiavone was outside of the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, when he revealed that Nightingale had just been attacked by Julia Hart and sprayed in the eyes with the black mist.

AEW stars Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan were present when Schiavone made the announcement and were irate after. Hogan then volunteered to be Julia Hart's opponent for tonight, as she wanted to get retribution for Hart's actions on both Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether this non-appearance by the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion is for the storyline or if she actually suffered an injury that AEW did not disclose.

What do you think will be the next turn of this storyline? Let us know in the comment section below.