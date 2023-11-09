Female AEW star loses on Dynamite return after 9 months

In a thrilling encounter on AEW Dynamite, Red Velvet made her highly anticipated return to the ring against Julia Hart.

The match kicked off with Red Velvet showcasing her prowess with a stunning arm drag, gaining the early advantage. However, Julia Hart quickly turned the tables, tripping Velvet and launching a counter-attack in the corner.

After a back-and-forth in the match, Red Velvet unleashed a series of moves - a dropkick, bulldog, and double knees to the back of Julia Hart, culminating in a close cover. However, in a surprising twist, Hart fought back, delivering a kick to Velvet's head, and then launching into a vicious stomping assault.

In the climax of the match, Julia Hart climbed the top rope, and executed a moonsault, finally securing the victory over Red Velvet. However, following the match, Hart locked Red Velvet in her signature Hartless submission hold, only to be interrupted by the arrival of Skye Blue.

Blue was also joined by Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, creating a tense standoff, surrounding Julia Hart. It will be interesting to see if the face-off leads to a match at Full Gear or not.

Notably, this marked Red Velvet's return to AEW Dynamite after a hiatus since February, when she faced former AEW star Jade Cargill.

