Female AEW star makes a huge demand to Tony Khan

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 23, 2025 09:36 GMT
The All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan (Image via YouTube)
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan (Image via: AEW's YouTube)

AEW currently has one of the most stacked women's divisions in all of professional wrestling. The women also stole the show at All In: Texas during the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. The winner of the match and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena recently made a huge demand to Tony Khan.

Ad

All In 2025 featured some really great matches, including both men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches. While MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match, Athena stole the victory on the women's side. She now has a guaranteed title opportunity for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship.

She recently took to X (fka Twitter) to ask the President of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan, to change the intro of Dynamite. She posted an edited version of the original video where she was featured throughout the package and asked Khan to make it the new intro.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hey @TonyKhan I demand this be the new intro to #AEWDynamite #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #WeWantAthena #TheInspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #Athena1000 #AthenaEliteWrestling @cookiesguyhere," she wrote.
Ad

It was hilarious to see the ROH Women's World Champion make a demand like this. It will be interesting to see when she cashes in her contract.

Mina Shirakawa sends a warning to Athena following AEW Dynamite

Athena has been dominating the women's division in the Ring of Honor for a very long time now. She has been the reigning ROH Women's World Champion for over 950+ days now. She successfully defended her title against Thunder Rosa at Supercard of Honor and won the Women's Casino Gauntlet the next night at All In: Texas.

Ad

During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, she interrupted Toni Storm to warn her that she could be the one to take the title off of her. She even fired some shots at Mina Shirakawa during her promo. After the show, Mina took to X (fka Twitter) to send a warning to the ROH Women's World Champion.

"I don’t need your permission. I’ll see you when it’s time to kick your head off. @AthenaPalmer_FG," Shirakawa wrote.
Ad

It'll be interesting to see when these two women finally lock horns with each other.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications