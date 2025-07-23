Female AEW star makes a huge demand to Tony Khan

AEW currently has one of the most stacked women's divisions in all of professional wrestling. The women also stole the show at All In: Texas during the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. The winner of the match and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena recently made a huge demand to Tony Khan.All In 2025 featured some really great matches, including both men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches. While MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match, Athena stole the victory on the women's side. She now has a guaranteed title opportunity for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship.She recently took to X (fka Twitter) to ask the President of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan, to change the intro of Dynamite. She posted an edited version of the original video where she was featured throughout the package and asked Khan to make it the new intro.&quot;Hey @TonyKhan I demand this be the new intro to #AEWDynamite #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #WeWantAthena #TheInspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #Athena1000 #AthenaEliteWrestling @cookiesguyhere,&quot; she wrote.It was hilarious to see the ROH Women's World Champion make a demand like this. It will be interesting to see when she cashes in her contract.Mina Shirakawa sends a warning to Athena following AEW DynamiteAthena has been dominating the women's division in the Ring of Honor for a very long time now. She has been the reigning ROH Women's World Champion for over 950+ days now. She successfully defended her title against Thunder Rosa at Supercard of Honor and won the Women's Casino Gauntlet the next night at All In: Texas.During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, she interrupted Toni Storm to warn her that she could be the one to take the title off of her. She even fired some shots at Mina Shirakawa during her promo. After the show, Mina took to X (fka Twitter) to send a warning to the ROH Women's World Champion. &quot;I don’t need your permission. I’ll see you when it’s time to kick your head off. @AthenaPalmer_FG,&quot; Shirakawa wrote.It'll be interesting to see when these two women finally lock horns with each other.