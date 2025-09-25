Female AEW star rejects offer to join Death Riders; attacks Wheeler Yuta

A top AEW star didn't accept the Death Riders' invitation to join the faction and even went on to strike Wheeler Yuta. Kris Statlander became the AEW Women's World Champion at All Out after defeating ex-champ Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla last week. For the past couple of months, Wheeler Yuta had been requesting that Kris join the Jon Moxley-led faction. The two stars were previously part of the Best Friends stable. While Statlander didn't want to join the Death Riders, she never really turned down their offer. On tonight's Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa took on the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion. After a tough battle, Kris retained.Following the win, the Death Riders immediately made their way to the ring. Kris knew things could go south, and therefore, she tried to keep Harley Cameron safe as well. Wheeler then hugged Yuta, but Statlander attacked him and even taunted Jon Moxley before the two women ran into the crowd. She had rejected the offer to join the faction.AEW star Kyle Fletcher says Jon Moxley's title reign was like a dark cloudThe Protostar recently challenged Hangman Page for the world title at All Out. While he lost, the TNT Champion gave a great performance.While speaking on GKW Wrestling, Kyle Fletcher said that Jon Moxley's reign of terror had ended a few months ago, and the Cowboy becoming the new champion gave renewed hope to the locker room.&quot;The company feels very different with him [Hangman Page] at the forefront. It feels like, almost, we’ve come out of this cloud of darkness almost that was the Moxley championship reign and everything feels a lot more hopeful. We have this momentum now going forward and we just gotta keep capitalizing on it,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for the Death Riders now that Kris Statlander rejected their offer.