  Female AEW star rejects offer to join Death Riders; attacks Wheeler Yuta

Female AEW star rejects offer to join Death Riders; attacks Wheeler Yuta

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Sep 25, 2025 02:57 GMT
Death Riders are trying to recruit more stars [Image Credits: Marina Shafir and ROH
Death Riders are trying to recruit more stars [Image Credits: Marina Shafir and ROH's X]

A top AEW star didn't accept the Death Riders' invitation to join the faction and even went on to strike Wheeler Yuta. Kris Statlander became the AEW Women's World Champion at All Out after defeating ex-champ Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla last week.

For the past couple of months, Wheeler Yuta had been requesting that Kris join the Jon Moxley-led faction. The two stars were previously part of the Best Friends stable. While Statlander didn't want to join the Death Riders, she never really turned down their offer. On tonight's Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa took on the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion. After a tough battle, Kris retained.

Following the win, the Death Riders immediately made their way to the ring. Kris knew things could go south, and therefore, she tried to keep Harley Cameron safe as well. Wheeler then hugged Yuta, but Statlander attacked him and even taunted Jon Moxley before the two women ran into the crowd. She had rejected the offer to join the faction.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher says Jon Moxley's title reign was like a dark cloud

The Protostar recently challenged Hangman Page for the world title at All Out. While he lost, the TNT Champion gave a great performance.

While speaking on GKW Wrestling, Kyle Fletcher said that Jon Moxley's reign of terror had ended a few months ago, and the Cowboy becoming the new champion gave renewed hope to the locker room.

"The company feels very different with him [Hangman Page] at the forefront. It feels like, almost, we’ve come out of this cloud of darkness almost that was the Moxley championship reign and everything feels a lot more hopeful. We have this momentum now going forward and we just gotta keep capitalizing on it," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for the Death Riders now that Kris Statlander rejected their offer.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

